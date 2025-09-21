Bold fall to Panthers in third consecutive loss

By Derek Stanley

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team lost 2-1 at the hands of the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Panthers at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Sept. 20.

The Bold were looking to get back into the win column after dropping both of their last two games against the York University Lions. Unable to do so, they now sit at a 1-3 preseason record.

Shortly after puck-drop, third-year Bold forward Kerrin Kerr took a tripping penalty. Despite this, TMU first-year forward Alizee LeBlanc intercepted a pass at the blue line and took the puck to the net, scoring a shorthanded goal on the first shot of the game. It took the Bold no time to be up 1-0.

Kerr was later sent flying into the boards after a shove from UPEI. She stayed down on the ice before eventually getting herself to the bench. Despite getting on a power play, the Bold were unable to capitalize.

TMU third-year forward Kayla Kondo pick-pocketed a defender at the red line, splitting the defence and taking possession of the puck. She was ultimately stopped by UPEI’s goaltender, who made a great save on Kondo’s breakaway.

As the second period got under way, the Panthers got an early chance as they drove to net the puck, hoping to get past third-year goaltender Shannon Harris. Their attempt was unfruitful, as the puck stopped on the goal line and was cleared by a Bold defender.

The following play saw first-year TMU defender Maddy Collins stepping in front of a slap shot. Her blocking the shot put her down on the ice, with Collins eventually needing help from her teammates to return to the bench.

The Panthers stayed aggressive however, as UPEI’s second-year forward Renee Chapman found the back of the net just three minutes into the second period.

UPEI maintained their pressure on TMU until Harris snagged a deflection out of the air, giving the Bold a much needed breather. The Panthers’ continued pressure proved to take a toll on the Bold defence as fourth-year TMU forward Britni Yammine took a roughing penalty.

After an awkward collision at the blue line with a UPEI player, Yammine would skate to the bench doubled over, seeking help from the team’s physical trainer.

The Panthers’ pressure was stifled by a body-checking penalty, giving the Bold their second power play of the game. That power play was short-lived though, as fourth-year TMU defender Lauren McEachen received a slashing penalty just one minute into their player-advantage.



The Bold came out of the period tied 1-1, noticeably thanks to Harris standing on her head, with TMU having been outshot 16-5.

The third period would begin with both teams playing defensively and being cautious with the puck. UPEI, however, were first to make a mistake in the period as they sent TMU to a power play for the third time.

Despite this, the Panthers managed to beat the Bold in getting a tie-breaking goal, with UPEI sending a shot that slipped through Harris. Though UPEI took a penalty late in the third, TMU was unable to capitalize on their power play, ultimately losing the battle 2-1.

UP NEXT: The Bold will take a trip to Halifax, N.S. and go up against the Saint Mary’s University Huskies. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.