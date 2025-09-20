BREAKING: ‘You’re hurting me’: student physically restrained and arrested by TMU Security

By Vihaan Bhatnagar, Negin Khodayari, Shumaila Mubarak and Damola Omole

A student was physically restrained and arrested on campus by Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Security today.

The victim was part of a pro-Palestine demonstration at a panel hosted by The Dais featuring minister of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation Evan Solomon.

Students were disrupting the event which centred around government policies surrounding AI, calling out the involvement of digital tools in the genocide in Gaza.

They began chanting various phrases including “Shame on you,” and “Arms embargo now!”

In September 2024, Human Rights Watch reported there has been extensive use of AI and surveillance technologies in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

TMU Security was alerted and dispatched to the event. Toronto Police Service (TPS) were also called at approximately 12:38 p.m.

The student demonstrators were escorted out of the event by security, which took place in the Sears Atrium at the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre.

On their way out the victim was stopped and accused of trespassing by security who asked for her ID, which she allegedly refused to provide.

In a video of the incident obtained by The Eyeopener, TMU Security can be seen pushing the victim up against a window.

They’re seen holding her up by her shoulders as she loudly says “get off me, I’m trying to leave.”

When they let go of her shoulders, one of the guards then proceeded to lift her up and “[throw] her onto the ground,” a witness* told The Eye.

“You’re under arrest for assault,” a TMU security guard is heard telling the victim in the video which has since been posted to TMU’s Students for Justice in Palestine’s Instagram account.

The graphic video shows the guards pinning the victim to the ground and one putting their knee on her back.

“Get off me, get off me, you’re on top of me,” the victim is heard saying. “I can’t breathe. You’re hurting me.”

While on the ground, the guards put the victim in handcuffs and walked her out of the building towards Campus Planning and Facilities (CPF) at 111 Bond St. where they held her for over an hour.

According to section 494 of the Criminal Code of Canada, citizens—including security guards—are allowed to arrest individuals only if they believe they have “committed a criminal offence” or are escaping after having committed a crime.

A group of around 20 bystanders, including TMU student protesters, faculty and others gathered outside CPF.

No one was allowed to enter the building and updates on the victim’s wellbeing were not shared at first, according to the same witness.

Some began chanting, “Lachemi you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide,” and “TMU, KKK, IOF, you’re all the same.”

In an email statement to The Eye, TPS said they were called to assist with crowd control but upon arrival were told they were no longer needed. There were no arrests made by TPS.

All persons operating as security guards in Ontario must be licensed by the province. Section 2.1 of the code of conduct under the Private Security and Investigative Services Act, 2005, says, “every individual licensee, while working as a private investigator or security guard shall refrain from using unnecessary force.”

A student** who participated in the demonstration accused the Canadian government of providing AI systems used in the genocide.

“They’re promoting AI right now…there’s people getting killed by AI systems,” they said. “When I said this [at the event], I walked out with security just yelling in my face.”

In July, Arms Embargo Now, a collective advocating against Israel’s genocide, reported Canada has continued arms shipments to Israel.

This comes despite prime minister Mark Carney claiming—during April’s federal election—that “Canada does…have restrictions, probably from January 2024, on arms exports or permits for arms exports to Israel,” as previously reported by The Eye.

Arms Embargo Now found entries in the database of the Israel Tax Authority that show Canadian goods, described by the Israeli government as military weapon parts and ammunition, continued to enter Israel.

On Sept. 16, a United Nations commission of inquiry concluded that Israel has committed and continues to commit acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

In an email statement to The Eye, a spokesperson for the university said the school has “been made aware of the incident, and understands the concerns that have been raised. We will be reviewing this matter thoroughly and will take any necessary actions.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as new details are disclosed.

*This source has requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter. The Eye has verified this source.

**This source has requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter. The Eye has verified this source.