Bold kicked out of OUA playoffs by Lakers

By Noah Curitti

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s soccer team has been eliminated from the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs. In their round one match-up against the Nipissing University Lakers, the Bold were defeated by a final score of 5-2 at Nipissing Field on Oct. 15.

The seven-goal game was jam-packed with action for 90 minutes but ultimately concluded with the Bold being eliminated from the post-season. TMU will end their season with a 5-6-2 record.

The Bold started the match in the best way possible, scoring in the first minute of play. A cross into the box was handled well and put into the top right corner by second-year midfielder Mera Saleh to give TMU the early lead.

Bad defending off a Nipissing corner kick almost led to an equalizer from fourth-year forward Annika Nolte but her shot dipped just over the crossbar.

After this goal, TMU did not see the ball much as Nippissing dominated possession. Nipissing had six corners in the first half, with most of them coming within the first 25 minutes of the game. The Lakers had full control for the next 20 minutes of play, forcing TMU to defend.

TMU third-year goalkeeper Elisa Paolucci was sprung into action early, as she displayed great goalkeeping to keep the Bold ahead.

In the 25th minute, the match would turn on its head. Paolucci slide tackled Nolte’s legs out going for a loose ball to give Nipissing the penalty, their constant pressure finally paying off.

As Nolte prepared to take the penalty, a fight broke out between fourth-year midfielder Jazz Dev and third-year midfielder Courtney Poelman. Dev slapped Poelman in the face resulting in a red card. TMU gave up a penalty and conceded a red card in a matter of seconds.

The penalty kick would be converted by Nolte who scored her 12th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Nolte is the leader in goals in the OUA.

Second-year midfielder Natalie Moynihan would be booked after complaining to the referee. It was 10 minutes of regret for the Bold as the momentum would be sent completely to Nipissing.

As halftime approached TMU would continue to suffer as Paolucci and fourth-year forward Taliyah Walker would both go down injured. Thankfully, both of them would eventually return to the game.

Nipissing started the second half with a bang as a header was converted by second-year defender Tori Patterson in the first minute to give the Lakers the lead. Nipissing would continue to dominate, testing the TMU defence but playing calmly, trying to preserve their lead.

The Lakers’ pressure would pay off as first-year defender Tegan Pennington scored from close to the halfway line. The ball slipped right through the hands of Paolucci, who was off her line to give Nipissing a two-goal lead. The Lakers at this point were in full control of the game.

Nipissing continued their dominance in the 65th minute, adding another goal to their tally with a great solo run from second-year midfielder Hannah Neville who finished the ball in the bottom left corner to give Nipissing the 4-1 lead.

With 15 minutes left in the game, TMU made a desperate attempt to build attacks to make a comeback with their season on the line but the Lakers defence was simply too good as they continued to force the Bold to defend. Paolucci made two athletic saves to keep TMU away from conceding another goal.

In the final minutes of the game, TMU found their second goal through a mistake from fourth-year goalkeeper Madison Heeley who left a wide open net for third-year forward Journey Lashley to get one back for the Bold.

Nipissing would respond with another goal of their own. Paolucci was out of position playing the ball and Nolte, who was free in space, took her time to dribble past two defenders alongside Paolucci to net her 13th goal of the season. Nipissing’s three-goal lead was restored and any comeback hopes for the Bold were put to an end.

Time would run out for TMU as the final whistle would blow as they would lose this one, ending their season.

With this win, the Lakers have punched their ticket to Kingston, Ont. to play the Queen’s University Gaels on Sept. 18 in the OUA quarterfinals. Queen’s won their last match-up against Nipissing with a 4-3 victory.