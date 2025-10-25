Bold unable to bounce back against Lions

By Sierra Rich

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team’s second matchup against the York University Lions ended in a gruelling 3-2 loss on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Center (MAC). This comes after them getting swept by the Lions in three sets on Thursday.

TMU fought hard in the first set with strong kills but came up short. The Bold held small leads throughout the match through an ace from second-year outside hitter Kai Taylor. However, late errors allowed York to rally back and steal the first set 23-25.

After losing the first set, the Bold came back strongly, aiming to win the second, with fourth-year outside hitter Riley Donovan leading the charge with an ace, block and over five kills, Along with s fourth-year right side Gavin Elzinga adding more pressure. After trading points with York, Donovan ended the set convincingly to win 25-23.

High off their first set win of the regular season, the Bold came in to the third set confident, having found their rhythm and swing. Early blocks from Elzinga and third-year outside hitter Day Westell and consistent attacking from Donovan gave the Bold the upperhand. First-year middle Aidan Suttie commanded the court late with aces, helping the team secure their second set win of the night 25-21 over the Lions.

Despite their confidence of leading the game, TMU struggled in the fourth set, with York pushing for a fifth set. Even with the strong offence from Donovan and Westell, York capitalized on TMU’s brief lapses in defence. York’s offensive rhythm proved too much—the Lions pulled ahead midway through the set and held firm for a 25-18 win, forcing a decisive fifth.

The Bold opened up with a convincing lead, keeping calm and putting the ball where it was needed. Donovan and Taylor led the attack pushing the Bold to an 8-6 lead at the side switch and later extending the advantage to 12-6 after a Suttie ace. The Bold wanted to close but the chance slipped.

York clawed back, tying 14-14 to go into overtime. With a last chance to win, a kill attempt landed wide, giving York a 17-15 win and the match victory.

Head coach Niko Rukavina said the team will enjoy the fact that they fought back after a rough loss yesterday and then return to work in hopes to see more promising results in future matches. He believes that, “we got to learn how to win, and I think that was a good learning moment.”

Even with the loss, Suttie noticed an improvement in the team’s energy and skillset. “I felt like we got our middle a little bit more, and our game plan as well. Our assistant coach Mark [Wilson] really locked in on what [York] was doing so we sort of planned around that.”

UP NEXT: The Bold will play the Nipissing University Lakers in North Bay, Ont on Oct. 31. First serve is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

