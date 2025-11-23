Bold ambushed by Warriors in loss

By Ethan Clarke

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team suffered another 5-2 defeat on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Waterloo Warriors at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Both teams traded early breakaways and high-danger chances, but it was Waterloo’s third-year forward Teagan Gray who opened the scoring after an unlucky bounce off a Bold skate, leaving the puck sitting in front of the net.

TMU answered shortly after second-year defender Kalysta Song drove hard to the crease, where a loose puck slid across the goal crease for third-year forward Neely Van Volsen, who buried her first of the season. Van Volsen viewed her goal as “a long time coming” after missing last year due to injury. “It’s been a slow climb… something I’ve been working towards,” she said. “To finally break through, hopefully the floodgates start to open.”

Waterloo appeared to reclaim the lead when second-year forward Emma Thornton fired a shot past first-year goalie Sydney Pyburn from just outside the faceoff circle, but officials waved it off for goalie interference. Moments later, the Warriors converted, as fourth-year defender Katina Duscio’s floating point shot found its way through heavy traffic.

The Warriors’ momentum continued to build into the second period. Gray scored again during a scramble in front to make it 3–1 and TMU’s penalty trouble began to compound the issues. The Bold took six penalties on the night, eventually conceding a power-play marker to fifth-year forward Carly Orth, extending Waterloo’s lead to 4–1.

TMU first-year goaltender Katie Frost made her first career Ontario University Athletics (OUA) start and held her own under pressure. The rookie faced 26 shots through the final two periods. Head coach Lisa Haley praised the poise she showed.

“For Katie to step in at her first OUA game at this level, coming out of U18s out West, looked pretty calm in there, to be quite honest,” Haley said. “We know how hard she’s worked and we’re looking forward to seeing more of her in that game jersey moving forward.”

Gray completed her hat trick early in the third period with a quick shot from the slot, widening the gap to 5–1.

TMU pushed late, generating several power-play opportunities as they continue searching for their first home power-play goal of the season. The breakthrough came instead at even strength. After a high-danger chance by fourth-year forward Gaby Gareau forced a rebound, the Bold sustained pressure and third-year defender Jayden Fox sniped home her first career OUA goal to cut the deficit to 5–2.

Van Volsen said the group stayed positive on the bench despite the score.

“We try to lift each other up instead of getting quiet,” she said. “We take pride in cheering through the little things.”

Fifth-year forward Cailey Davis echoed that consistency and belief remain central as the team battles injuries and tight games.

“We know that we haven’t scored the most goals, but I think, you know, we can focus on getting one or two and then playing a really good, like, defensive game, then we’re still in these games.” Davis said.

The game ended 22 seconds early after Waterloo’s third-year defenceman Erika Porter suffered a head injury on a dangerous hit from Gaby Gareau in front of the net. Porter was able to stand on her own and was stretchered off the ice by EMS. After the lengthy delay, officials elected to call the game, finalizing the score at 5–2.

This defeat extended Waterloo’s winning streak against the Bold to a record seven games.

UP Next: The Bold will look to capture their fourth win of the season as they take on the Queen’s University Gaels next Saturday at the MAC. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.