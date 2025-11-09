Bold clawed by Gryphons in third straight loss

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team fell 3-1 to the University of Guelph Gryphons on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC). This loss extends the Bold’s losing streak to three, making their current record 5-5.

The first period saw Guelph make their mark on the scoreboard first with a goal from fifth-year forward Jacob Wismer.

(OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER)

Halfway through the second, Guelph propelled their lead to 2-0 after a goal from fourth-year defenseman Nathan Allensen.

(OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER)

TMU managed to cut the Guelph lead by one early into the third period, after first-year forward Gavin Grundner snuck the puck in from the right on a power play.

The Bold’s two-goal deficit was restored however after third-year Gryphons forward Chase Lammi scored with less than four minutes remaining.

(OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER)

UP NEXT: The Bold will hope to secure a victory against the Western University Mustangs on Nov. 14 in London, Ont. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.