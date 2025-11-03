Bold conquered by Lancers in 8-4 loss

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team had a bad return to the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Saturday evening, having lost 8-4 to the University of Windsor Lancers.

The team hit home ice for the first time in three weeks, with their last four games having been on the road. Despite being back at the MAC, the Lancers took ahold of the Bold who were unable to prolong their five-game winning streak.

The first period was slow and fruitless for the Bold and ended with Windsor gaining a 1-0 lead.

The second frame was when the ice became scrappy and physical. TMU penalties allowed Windsor to score two more times, sinking the Bold to a three-goal deficit.

TMU eventually found the back of Windsor’s net, as fourth-year defender Liam Ross, and first-year forwards Chase Lefebvre and Adam O’Marra would each score to get the Bold on the board.

However, the Bold’s new pace did nothing to hinder the Lancers. They kept at it, scoring another two goals and ending the period leading 6-3.

The third period saw first-year Bold forward Gavin Grundner score a fourth for his team after which the Lancers scored twice again, bringing the final score to 8-4.

UP NEXT: The Bold will hope to revive their winning streak on Friday in their matchup against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves. Puck-drop is set for 6:15 p.m. at the MAC.

