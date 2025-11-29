Bold dominate Voyaguers in overtime

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team took down the Laurentian Voyaguers in a 72-65 overtime thriller Friday night at the Mattamy Athletics Centre (MAC).

The Bold head into this matchup against the Voyaguers after a 53 point blowout victory in their last game against the Algoma University Thunderbirds on Nov. 22.

The first quarter was a tough one for the blue and gold, with Laurentian coming out of the gates with immense physicality.

The Voyagers ended the quarter with an 18-17 lead, which was capped off with a buzzer beating three from fourth-year Laurentian guard Favour Ugbah.

“We knew we were going to be in a battle,” said head coach David DeAveiro.

Laurentian has been on a tear to start the regular season, winning six of their last seven games, making their mark as one of the best teams in Ontario University Athletics (OUA) this season.

The second quarter saw many adjustments from the Bold, as they limited their turnovers and increased their defensive intensity. Led by third-year guard Gabriel Gutsmore, the Turner Fenton S.S. product made a variety of hustle plays, contributing with three rebounds, a steal, and a block in the frame.

Unfortunately, TMU’s efforts were not enough to claim the lead, as Laurentian’s offence—led by second-year Laurentian guard Brice Fandio, who cashed in two of his five triples in the contest—was just enough to put the Voyaguers up by two going into the break.

With six lead changes in the first two quarters, the second half saw more back and forth action.

The Bold stuck first, coming into the third with a steal from third-year guard/forward Deandre Goulbourn, which led to an easy layup on the other end—a play that would be seen again later in the contest.

Goulbourn put his defensive prowess and length on full display, leading all players—racking up four steals on the night—showing that even in an off shooting game—going 4-12—his impact would still be felt.

“He’s capable of doing that and he does it pretty much on a day in day out basis, we just need [Goulbourn] to start hitting some threes for us,” said DeAveiro.

Despite a quick 10-0 run from TMU—highlighted by back to back three-pointers from fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms, who had tallied up 21 points to lead all scorers—to go up four with 4:25 left in the third, Laurentian retaliated with a 5-0 run to end the quarter, as they headed into the fourth with a 46-49 lead.

The fourth quarter was a battle for both teams, with each squad fighting to gain the upper hand. A chain of plays late in the quarter by TMU seemingly shifted the match in their favour.

Goulbure came away with another steal, finishing the play with a monster two-hand flush and second-year guards Kevin Toth and Landon Wright chipped in with two heads-up plays, as they both saved the ball from going out of bounds on different possessions, putting the Bold up 60-58.

For young players like Wright, being able to make big plays in the clutch comes from the confidence he gets from his team.

“Knowing that I have the support and my team backing me up is what helps me in those moments,” said Wright.

In the final moments after the Voyaguers tied the game 60-60 with a layup from first-year guard Matthew Djanashvili, Rhooms had a wide open three-point look at the top of the key to win the game but came up short, pushing the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, the Bold were dominant, opening extra time on a 12-0 run. The scoring burst was enough to put the Voyagers away, as the Bold pulled out a 72-65 victory.

“When it comes to overtime, it just ends up who has the biggest heart, who has the most heart, who wants it more,” said Gutsmore.

With this victory, TMU improves to 7-2 on the season, as they tie the Brock Badgers for first place in the OUA Central Division.

UP NEXT: The Bold will look to increase their winning streak to four as they take on the Nipissing Lakers Nov. 29 at the MAC. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

