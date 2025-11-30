Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

TMU and Queen's crowd around TMU's net
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Bold end 2025 stint with 2-3 overtime loss to Gaels

November 30, 2025

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team were overtaken 2-3 by the Queen’s University Gaels in a tight overtime match on Saturday evening at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The match marked the Bold’s final game of 2025 and their fourth consecutive loss.

The first period saw the Bold draw first blood. With less than three minutes remaining, second-year forward Ava Caputo put her team in the lead.

TMU and Queen's struggle for possession at the initial face-off
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Katie Frost approaches her net
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU protects their net
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU celebrates their goal
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

The Gaels didn’t let this deter them however, as they came back in the second period with two goals. On a power play, third-year forward Taya Leonard found the back of the net. Seven minutes later, second-year defender Scarlett Nowakowski put Queen’s in the lead on a shorthanded goal.

Queen's gains possession
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU tries stealing the puck
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Queen's tries to feed the puck into TMU's net
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
A TMU player tries to get up from the ice
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

In the third period, the Bold managed to tie the game at 2-2 through a goal by third-year forward Megan Bergmanis. 15 minutes remained in the frame but neither team was able to propel themselves ahead.

Queen's tries maintaining possession
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Katie Frost blocks a Queen's shot
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU celebrates a goal
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Katie Frost saves a Queen's shot
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

Less than two minutes into overtime, fifth-year Gaels forward Carys Collie got the best of first-year Bold goaltender Katie Frost, ending the match in a 3-2 victory for Queen’s.

UP NEXT: The Bold head into the winter break and will return to the ice on Jan. 9 in their matchup against the Western University Mustangs in London, Ont. Puck-drop is yet to be determined.

