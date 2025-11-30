Bold end 2025 stint with 2-3 overtime loss to Gaels

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team were overtaken 2-3 by the Queen’s University Gaels in a tight overtime match on Saturday evening at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The match marked the Bold’s final game of 2025 and their fourth consecutive loss.

The first period saw the Bold draw first blood. With less than three minutes remaining, second-year forward Ava Caputo put her team in the lead.

The Gaels didn’t let this deter them however, as they came back in the second period with two goals. On a power play, third-year forward Taya Leonard found the back of the net. Seven minutes later, second-year defender Scarlett Nowakowski put Queen’s in the lead on a shorthanded goal.

In the third period, the Bold managed to tie the game at 2-2 through a goal by third-year forward Megan Bergmanis. 15 minutes remained in the frame but neither team was able to propel themselves ahead.

Less than two minutes into overtime, fifth-year Gaels forward Carys Collie got the best of first-year Bold goaltender Katie Frost, ending the match in a 3-2 victory for Queen’s.

UP NEXT: The Bold head into the winter break and will return to the ice on Jan. 9 in their matchup against the Western University Mustangs in London, Ont. Puck-drop is yet to be determined.

