Bold exterminate Badgers in win

By Monte Safarian

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team continued their dominant start to the regular season, earning a convincing 70–54 victory over the Brock University Badgers on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold improved to a perfect 6–0 record, fueled by standout performances from third-year guard Catrina Garvey, who poured in 22 points, and third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck, who recorded an impressive double-double with 14 points and 22 rebounds. TMU’s defensive intensity and interior presence proved decisive once again, forcing 25 turnovers and outscoring Brock 36–16 in the paint.

The Bold established control early in the game, winning the first quarter 21–10 behind their trademark two-way intensity. TMU shot a blistering 50 per cent from the field while forcing seven turnovers. Garvey led the quarter with eight points, while DeRyck chipped in six—including a highlight-worthy up-and-under finish through two defenders that brought the crowd to its feet.

The second quarter, however, brought some turbulence. TMU cooled off, shooting just 31 per cent from the field in the frame, as Brock clawed back with a 10–1 run. Sticking true to their identity, the Bold responded with resilience. A corner three-pointer from Garvey, assisted by fourth-year guard Myriam Kone, sparked an 8–0 TMU run, followed immediately by a forced five-second violation that sent the MAC into a frenzy.

“Basketball is a game of runs with different flow; we’re always seeking solutions and always looking to the next possession,” said head coach Carly Clarke, praising her team’s poise during Brock’s push.

The third quarter showcased TMU’s depth and defensive discipline, forcing five turnovers and keeping Brock to tough mid-range looks. Kone provided a crucial spark within the quarter, going a perfect 3/3 from the field while adding a steal and a block. She ended the frame with a three-pointer from the right wing after an offensive rebound by DeRyck.

The Bold closed out strong, replicating their first-quarter dominance in the final frame. The Bold’s defensive adjustments paid dividends, as Clarke’s half-court traps and full-court pressure forced Brock into three separate shot-clock violations, each one met with louder cheers from the home fans. DeRyck was unstoppable on the glass, collecting six rebounds in the final frame—three of them offensive—and even notched a half-court assist to first-year guard Ella McDonald, who contributed five points in the quarter.

“Her rebounding is such an important anchor for us. The way she goes after rebounds and gets them on both ends, it’s really special,” said Clarke, praising DeRyck’s effort on the glass.

TMU’s depth was on full display, with four players scoring in double figures: Garvey with 22, DeRyck with 14, Kone with 14, and McDonald with her Ontario University Athletics career high 10 points. The Bold’s stifling defense held the Badgers to just 32 per cent shooting from the field and 35 per cent from beyond the arc, despite a strong effort from Brock’s third-year guard Shailah Adams, who led her team with 16 points.

UP NEXT: The Bold now have a week off before returning to action at the MAC against the York University Lions Nov. 15, as they aim to extend their undefeated streak to 7–0. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

