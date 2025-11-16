Bold fall short to Lancers as search for victory continues

By Hannah Thompson

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team fell 3–0 to the University of Windsor Lancers Saturday evening, extending their search for a first victory in the Ontario University Athletics regular season.

The evening contest saw the Bold battle hard but ultimately struggle to maintain momentum against a disciplined Windsor squad that remains undefeated on the year. The Lancers’ consistent serve pressure, precise attacking and front-row dominance kept TMU on its heels throughout the match. While the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, the Bold showcased flashes of skill and teamwork that could serve as a foundation for future contests.

TMU opened the match with energy and determination. Third-year outside hitter Day Westell and fourth-year outside hitter Riley Donovan led the offensive charge, while third-year setter Declan Dunn orchestrated the play, finding both first-year outside hitter Ross Buchanan and fourth-year right side Gavin Elzinga for key swings. The Bold kept pace late in the opening set, trading points and demonstrating strong rallies but untimely errors allowed Windsor to close out the frame 25–22.

The second set saw Windsor jump ahead early, forcing a TMU timeout as the Lancers pulled ahead with aggressive serving and strong net play. Dunn continued spreading the ball effectively, targeting second-year outside hitter Kai Taylor and first-year outside hitter William Gimbert for important kills. Third-year setter Evan Moua anchored the backcourt, keeping the ball alive with several critical digs that kept the Bold in contention. Despite these efforts, the Lancers’ consistency proved too much, and they took the set 25–17.

The Bold pushed back in the third set, producing some of their most cohesive play of the evening. Elzinga and Buchanan combined for a key block that tied the set in the middle, while Westell continued to generate offense from the left side. First-year middle Aidan Suttie contributed at the net, helping TMU stay within striking distance during a brief mid-set run. Several extended rallies showcased the team’s improved passing rhythm and offensive variety, highlighting the potential of both veterans and first-year players.

However, Windsor responded with a late surge, pulling ahead to close the match 25–18 in the third. While TMU fell short, the team demonstrated determination, flashes of strategic play and moments of strong front-row defence that will be important moving forward. Coach and players alike can take encouragement from the progress shown, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.

The Bold faced the Lancers again this afternoon after which they left the court with another 3-0 loss.

UP NEXT: The Bold will head to Peterborough, Ont. to go up against the Trent University Excalibur in a double-header weekend match. Their first game is on Nov. 28 and first-serve flies at 7:30 p.m.

