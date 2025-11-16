Bold maim Lions in dominant win

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team came out on top in a 87-61 clash against city rivals the York University Lions on Sunday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Last week, the Bold suffered their second loss of the season after a defeat against the Brock University Badgers.

With that loss, TMU fell from third to fourth place in the national ranking. Tonight’s match emphasized that the Bold aren’t only battling their opponents, but also their expectations for U Sports recognition.

Head coach David DeAveiro talked about his team’s ability to persevere through the loss and bounce back tonight, stating that “focusing on film” was their key to resetting.

The Bold offense started off electric, eager to get the early lead over the Lions. Fifth-year forward Aidan Wilson lit up the MAC crowd with multiple slam dunks to keep his team in control. Fourth-year guard Darnaz Mabanza aided in the attack, picking up eight points in the first 10 minutes, assisting his teammates and adding to the Bold’s dangerous offence.

The blue and gold finished the first with a 25-9 lead, kicking off what was shaping up to be another high scoring game.

The Lions refused to be shut down early, focusing on tight defense and a deadly counterattack. Fourth-year guard Jordan Nelson and fourth-year forward Jonathan Rivera found themselves pairing up to control the fast break, drawing fouls and finishing lay-ups.

Wilson remained a threat on both ends of the court, tracking back for a huge backboard block. After hustling down the court, third-year guard Gabriel Gutsmore followed Wilson’s offensive footsteps, hitting a menacing dunk around the York defence. TMU’s pressure was not over, as third-year guard/forward Deandre Goulbourne drew a foul after attempting another dunk, where he converted his two free throws, keeping momentum in the Bold’s favour.

With under two minutes left until halftime, TMU found themselves ahead of York by a commanding 23 points, marking the scoreboard at 49-26.

After a made three pointer late in the second half, the Lions entered the stanza trailing by 20, as the Bold’s defence was led by Gutsmore, who picked up five steals in the first half, tying his career high.

“Gabe has that ability to turn a game around,” said DeAveiro, praising Gustmore’s ability to “make it difficult for them to score today.”

With a confident lead, TMU focused their attack on possession and drawing fouls, with players like fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms, Wilson and Gutsmore all stepping up to the line.

York’s deficit remained difficult as time drained down. Rather than trying to force mid or close range shots, the Lions pushed more from deep, hoping that a successful three pointer could help get them back in the game. Despite offensive ball movement, they struggled with efficiency, continued to come up short from outside the arc.

“Our idea was to make them shoot outside threes contested and then rebound the ball,” said DeAviero on York’s perimeter attack.

The Gutsmore steal streak ran on, as the guard picked up his seventh steal of the game, setting himself a new career high. Captain Rhooms profited from his teammate’s stealing success, rushing down the fast break and marking himself with 31 points early in the fourth.

“When you need a bucket, Aaron finds a bucket,” commented DeAveiro on his captains dominant performance tonight.

The game ended in a 87-61 victory for TMU, signalling another prominent home victory and a successful bounce back win.

UP NEXT: TMU will head to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to take on the Algoma Thunderbirds as they look to get back to third in the national rankings. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. at the ARC Gym.

