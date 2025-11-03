Bold overpower Thunderwolves in win

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team continue their dominant start to the season with a 51-59 win over the Lakehead Thunderwolves Oct. 31 at the Mattamy Athletics Centre (MAC).

This marks another hot start to the season for the Bold with them opening up the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) regular season, yet again, with a three game winning streak.

TMU was the first team to strike in this game, coming out of the first quarter with a eight point lead, where the Bold were led by third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck who ended the frame with eight points and four rebounds.

The second quarter saw fourth-year guard Myriam Kone take over, nine points on 50 per cent shooting, to push the Bold lead to 14 heading into the half.

Coming out of the break, TMU came out with their strongest defensive showing of the game, holding Lakehead to just nine points on sub 29 per cent shooting.

The Bold defence has been their key to success so far this season, as they have been holding their opponents to a measly 37 per cent shooting.

The wheels fell off for TMU in the fourth as their offence stalled and their defensive pressure was relinquished, while fourth-year guard for Lakehead, Ally Burke cashed in nine points going 3-6 from three point range, it was not enough to deplete the Bold’s lead as TMU came away with their third straight victory of the year.

UP NEXT: TMU will have a rematch against the McMaster Marauders on Nov. 5 at the MAC. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m..

