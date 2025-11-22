Bold secure electric 4-1 win on Neon Night

By Courtney Powers-Luketić

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team redeemed themselves against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves in a 4-1 victory on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

In their last matchup against Lakehead on Nov. 7, TMU was handed a close 3-4 loss. With fourth-year forward and Bold captain Connor Bowie finally back in the lineup after an injury, the Bold would look to take back a game and extend their winning streak to three.

“I think now everyone can calm down and take a breath,” said Bowie about his return.

The Thunderwolves started the first period intensely with two breakaway opportunities in rapid succession and a power play but TMU was able to recover and reset.

The Bold would soon be sent to a power play off their own after first-year Lakehead defenseman Marko Stojkov took a cross-checking penalty with five minutes remaining in the first.

Fourth-year Bold forward Will Portokalis would seize the opportunity and fire in a rebound from first-year forward Gavin Grundner to put TMU up 1-0. Portokalis went into the game leading Ontario University Athletics (OUA) men’s hockey in points with 18.

Bold head coach Johnny Duco said entering this season, he told Portokalis, “It’s your time to shine. Now you’re the player that’s counted on in all the big moments. We’re going to need you to elevate your game.” He continued, “he’s done that and [then] some.”

TMU began the second period on a power play after a Lakehead penalty with seconds remaining in the first. Despite the man-advantage and an onslaught of shots, TMU was unable to capitalize.

These opening minutes of the second proved to be the calm before the storm for the Bold.

Seconds into a Bold power play, fourth-year Lakehead forward Josh Van Unen was issued a penalty shot after a breakaway opportunity. Edmonds was able to make the save but Lakehead would continue to press.

While still shorthanded, second-year Lakehead defenseman Wil Murphy was able to score to tie the game at 1-1.

Outshooting Lakehead by double, TMU was bound to capitalize. With four minutes remaining in the second period, first-year forward Marko Djordjevic would score to restore the lead for TMU.

“It’s tough giving one up when we’re up 1-0, but we kept battling and that goal ignited us,” said Djordjevic.

With the momentum back in their favour, TMU’s captain would immediately make his presence known in his return. Under two minutes into the third, Bowie would scored to extend TMU’s lead to two goals.

“At times, he’s a man amongst boys out there,” said Duco. “He’s a tremendous leader.”

In the dying minutes of the game, Lakehead would get back-to-back power plays but TMU was able to hold them off.

Portokalis would score on the empty net to seal a 4-1 win for TMU. He holds first place on TMU in goals and holds second place on the OUA men’s hockey goal leaderboard.

UP NEXT: The Bold will go back on the road to face the York University Lions at Canlan Sports on Nov. 23. Puck-drop is set for 2:15 p.m.

