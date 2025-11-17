Bold stomped on by Mustangs in weekend loss

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team fell 5-2 to the Western University Mustangs on Sunday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Though both teams came onto the ice with energy, the first period saw a stronger start from the Mustangs. Fifth-year forward Adeline Kristoff and fourth-year forward Haylie Kirkpatrick both found the back of TMU’s net, giving Western a 2-0 lead.

The Bold got their first goal in the second period when third-year forward Alizee LeBlanc sent the puck through Western goaltender second-year Presley Daschuk off a rebound shot.

TMU kept this momentum moving into the third period, as first-year defender Maddy Collins sent the puck into an opening in the right side of Western’s net, tying the game 2-2.

Hope for the Bold to find a lead didn’t last long, however. Kristoff went on to score twice within 30 seconds and, with an empty TMU net, third-year forward Kate Suitor scored another for Western, marking the final score of the game 5-2 in favour of the Mustangs.

UP NEXT: The Bold will return to the MAC on Nov. 22 to face-off against the University of Waterloo Warriors. Puck-drop is set for 2:15 p.m.

