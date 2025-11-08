Bold unable to bounce back in four-set loss to Gaels 

By Hannah Thompson

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team fell 3-1 to the Queen’s Gaels on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), extending their winless start to the regular season.

Despite a strong push in the third set, the Bold couldn’t find their rhythm early enough against the nationally-ranked Gaels. The loss drops TMU to 0-6, as the team continues to search for its first Ontario University Athletics win of the 2025-26 campaign.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game against a tough team,” said head coach Niko Rukavina. “I was really happy with how we responded in that third set…we just tried to focus on ourselves and take the small wins in games like this.”

The opening set saw TMU trade early points behind first-year middle Aidan Suttie and fourth-year outside hitter Riley Donovan. However, Queen’s quickly took control with a 7-2 run, forcing TMU into errors that widened the gap. Third-year outside hitter Day Westell and third-year setter Declan Dunn combined for a late block to keep the Bold in it but the Gaels took the frame 25-17.

Queen’s carried that momentum into the second set, pressuring TMU with heavy serves and quick attacks. First-year outside hitter William Gimbert provided back-to-back kills to spark the Bold’s offence, while Suttie anchored the middle with key blocks. Still, the Gaels’ composure at the net proved too much, pulling away for a 25-14 win and a two-set lead.

Down but not out, TMU came alive in the third. Westell opened with a kill to set the tone, and Donovan added a clever tip to shift the momentum. A series of points from Gimbert and first-year outside hitter Ross Buchanan energized the MAC crowd as TMU built a 20-18 lead. Suttie’s big kill and Buchanan’s ace sealed a 25-23 set win—TMU’s first of the night and a reminder of their potential when firing on all cylinders.

“That third set showed our confidence and belief that we can compete,” said Rukavina. “The young guys handled the pressure really well against a physical serving team.”

Queen’s quickly regrouped in the fourth, using steady attacks from fourth-year outside hitters Nikola Mitrovic and Reed Venning to regain control. Donovan and Westell each tallied kills to keep the Bold close, while Dunn and Suttie linked up for a crucial block at the net. Despite their best effort, TMU couldn’t close the gap as Queen’s took the final set 25-19 to win the match 3–1.

Rukavina praised Gimbert’s performance in only his second regular-season game. “He was a middle blocker in club and now he’s passing and hitting left side against one of the best teams in the country,” he said. “It’s really impressive, and these are the moments he needs to grow as a player.”

With two days off before their next matchup, TMU will look to reset and build on their third-set energy as they head into a challenging stretch of the season.

UP NEXT: The Bold travel to Windsor, Ont. to face the University of Windsor Lancers on Nov. 14. First serve flies at 8 p.m. at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

