Edmonds sets program wins record in Bold’s 3–0 shutout over Waterloo

By Ethan Clarke

The Toronto Metropolitan University Bold men’s hockey team closed the first half of their Ontario University Athletics (OUA) season with a 3–0 win over the University of Waterloo Warriors on Saturday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), extending their win streak to six games heading into the winter break.

Fourth-year goaltender Kai Edmonds made 20 saves for the shutout and became the winningest goalie in program history, earning his 50th career victory. “It’s been really special,” Edmonds said. “I’ve been able to grow my game and then with my teammates as well.”

The Bold struck early and never looked back. Fourth-year forward Connor Bowie opened the scoring off a feed from fourth-year forward Will Portokalis, then doubled the lead on the power play after a quick pass from second-year defenseman Joseph Ianniello. Since returning from injury, Bowie has garnered five goals and two assists, and the Bold are a perfect 6–0 with their captain back in the lineup.

Head coach Johnny Duco emphasized how important Bowie’s return has been to the group.

“Are we on a six-game winning streak since our captain’s been back?” Duco posed. “He plays hard, plays fast and has a real hunger to win, he’s an easy guy to follow.”

Waterloo played a heavy, physical game and came in leading the league in penalty minutes but the Bold stayed disciplined and earned several power play opportunities as a result.

“We just gotta stay disciplined and know they’re gonna give us some chances on the power play,” said Edmonds.

In the second period, the Bold added insurance when fifth-year forward Brock McLeod scored his first of the season, ripping a top-corner shot after the Bold forced a turnover at the blue line. The bench reaction matched the moment for the veteran forward. “It felt awesome,” McLeod said. “Seeing the reaction from the guys just speaks to the type of people we have.”

The Bold outshot Waterloo 53–20 and controlled most of the game despite the Warriors’ physical approach. Duco praised his team’s composure and structure. “We were relentless offensively, and I thought we defended at a high level,” Duco said. “We didn’t make very many mistakes.”

As they head into the month-long break, Bowie said the team is focused on keeping their momentum alive. “We’re staying ready over the break whether that’s getting in the gym or getting our training sessions on the ice,” he said. “Four weeks is a long time, so you can make a lot of growth over that period.”

UP NEXT: The Bold return from the break on Jan. 8 with a home matchup against the York University Lions at the MAC. Puck-drop is set for 6:15 p.m.

