Gaels bid the Bold an ‘Irish goodbye’

By Sierra Rich

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team matched up against the Queen’s University Gaels on Friday evening at the Mattamy Athletic Center (MAC), losing in three straight sets. Queen’s has been on a winning streak since the start of their regular season, proving to be a competitive team.

TMU sought to win the first set, pushing it to overtime but came up short. The Bold started on defence, finding their rhythm after a block from fourth-year outside hitter Riley Donovan. The set remained tight with additional aces and kills from fourth-year eligibility right-side Gavin Elzinga.

Queen’s responded with kills and aces of their own. The Gael’s called for a timeout at 15-14, wanting to take back the lead but Donovan came out strong with a kill. However, Queen’s quickly took the lead, capitalizing on TMU’s errors forcing TMU to take a timeout of their own.

A block from third-year outside hitter Day Westell—to push the frame to overtime—kept TMU with a chance at capturing the set. . With back-to-back errors from both teams, the match grew tense at 26-26 but TMU crumbled under the pressure giving the win to Queen’s with two consecutive errors, ending 26-28.

After the tough loss, the blue and gold started on offense but Queen’s snatched the lead with a kill and a block. Queen’s took a small lead early off of a missed hit from TMU at 5-9 forcing the Bold to take a timeout.

With alternating kills from Westell and second-year outside hitter Kai Taylor, TMU was able to tie the set 13-all. However, the Gael’s took the lead again and TMU substituted first-year outside hitter Ross Bucanan for Elzinga and fourth-year setter Bobby Tang for third-year setter Declan Dunn, hoping to close the lead again. Despite this, Queen’s took the set with an ace, winning 19-25.

Following two losses, TMU needed the win to push a fourth set. The set started tight with a roll shot from Donovan and a tip from Taylor. With Queen’s in the lead, TMU substituted third-year middle Liam Cobb for first-year middle Aidan Suttie. Back-to-back tips from Taylor and Donovan and a block from Westell narrowed the gap once again to 8-10. Queen’s was unable to respond and with a kill from Elzinga on the line, they were flustered.

Yet Queen’s was able to rebound, capitalizing on TMU errors. With the pressure mounting, TMU called a timeout in hopes of regrouping. With two kills from Donovan at 20-24, TMU felt the pressure to be perfect. But it proved too much with a strong serve from Queen’s that ended the set 20-25, and the match 0-3.

Head coach Niko Rukavina said he wasn’t worried about the winning streak from Queen’s with the season still being early, but claimed, “They’re just a good serving team. So we prepared for that.”

UP NEXT: The Bold play the Queen’s Gaels again on Nov. 7. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

