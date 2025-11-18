Lincoln Alexander School of Law votes on $140 levy

By Garrett Raakman

Between Nov. 12 and 14, students at the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) voted on a proposed $140 levy to fund the operations of the Lincoln Alexander Law Students Society (LALSS). If implemented, every student at the law school would have

an additional $140 fee added to their tuition.

The levy would go towards funding student groups and the law school’s over 30 clubs. The law society previously voted on the levy in 2023 when the majority of eligible students voted “no.”

Kien Azinwi, the head of The By Students For Students ‘Yes’ Campaign, a group of students campaigning for the levy, and a fourth-year Juris Doctor candidate, called voting for the levy “a direct investment in the unique, vibrant and diverse community that defines the Lincoln Alexander School of Law.”

She also emphasized that the lack of a levy has hurt the society’s ability to hold more engaging events.

“From our inception, we have been operating on a budget allocated to us by the law school administration,” said Azinwi.

“The problem we face today is one of success. Our student community has grown and flourished beyond initial expectations. We now have over 30 vibrant student clubs, each with a unique mission and a desire to serve our incredibly diverse student body.”

The LALSS supports the proposed levy, which was initially brought forward by a group of students, in addition to numerous other clubs like the Lincoln Alexander Black Law Students Association and the Muslim Law Students Association.

In several posts on the LALSS Instagram page urging law students to vote for the levy, the clubs and LALSS says the levy “is not another university fee. It is a collective investment by students, for students; a commitment to support, engage and build community for our generation and for every generation that follows.”

According to LALSS president Iman Nadeem, the amount that they would be receiving from the students would be around $63,000. Nadeem said that the levy would help law students with building professional networks.

“It’s really important that law students have access to the tools, especially with the most diverse law school in Canada,” she said.

“A lot of these students are coming from backgrounds where they don’t have access to the network, the tools, just the general knowledge to be able to engage in that space, and putting money towards professional development for these students helps them with that.”

Other law schools in Ontario also charge student levies. For instance, the Queen’s University School of Law charges a flat $50 per term. The LALSS argues that the proposed levy would help make Lincoln Alexander more competitive compared to other law schools.

When asked what she would say to people on the fence about voting yes, Azinwi emphasized the culture of Lincoln Alexander.

“Think about the club events that have enriched your experience, the networks you’ve started to build, more subsidized services and programming that could be possible and the unique culture that sets us apart,” said Azinwi.

In an email to The Eyeopener, Nadeem said the committee “anticipates they will make the results public Friday.”

