Quiz: How well do you know Indigenous history?

Canadian Indigenous history is deep and can often seem complicated. This quiz will test your knowledge and see how much you really know about Canada’s Indigenous past.

1. What was the Sixties Scoop?

a. A practice in the 1960s of removing Indigenous children from their homes and adopting them into non-Indigenous families.

b. A series of reports on the Indigenous community.

c. The period where Indigenous children were taken to residential schools.

d. A series of treaties made between the Indigenous community and the federal government in the 1960s.

2. Inuk civil servant Mary Simon made history in 2021 as the first Indigenous person to hold which office?

a. Leader of the official opposition.

b. Speaker.

c. Governor General.

d. Parliamentary secretary.

3. When were Indigenous peoples first allowed to vote in federal elections without losing their status?

a. 1901.

b. 1920.

c. 1950.

d. 1960.

4. Why is the Royal Proclamation of 1763 significant to Indigenous rights?

a. It granted Indigenous peoples the right to vote.

b. It reserved some land for Indigenous peoples.

c. It recognized Indigenous peoples as an independent nation.

d. It sought to assimilate Indigenous peoples into Canadian society.

5. What is the significance of Kivalliq Hall in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut?

a. It is regarded as the last residential school, closing in 1957.

b. It is regarded as the last residential school, closing in 1997.

c. It was the first residential school, opening in 1831.

d. It is the site of about 200 unmarked graves.

6. Before 1985, Indigenous peoples could go through enfranchisement. What does that mean?

a. They could sell their land to the federal government.

b. They could stop paying taxes.

c. They could register to attend Canadian universities.

d. They could give up their formal recognition as Indigenous.

7. What happened in Cypress Hills, Sask., in 1873?

a. The Nakoda nation was robbed by American hunters.

b. Treaty six was signed between the Nakoda nation and the federal government.

c. Many members of the Nakoda nation were killed by American hunters.

d. Saskatchewan’s first residential school was opened.

Answers: