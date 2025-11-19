Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Edward Lander on November 18, 2025 0 Comments
Collage of different documents scattered in the frame on a green background along with a stop sign on the top right side and a pressed flower on the top left side.
(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
All All My Relations Communities

Quiz: How well do you know Indigenous history?

November 18, 2025

By Erika Sealey

Textured gradient background with a light sage green tint.

Canadian Indigenous history is deep and can often seem complicated. This quiz will test your knowledge and see how much you really know about Canada’s Indigenous past.

1. What was the Sixties Scoop?

a. A practice in the 1960s of removing Indigenous children from their homes and adopting them into non-Indigenous families.

b. A series of reports on the Indigenous community.

c. The period where Indigenous children were taken to residential schools.

d. A series of treaties made between the Indigenous community and the federal government in the 1960s.

2. Inuk civil servant Mary Simon made history in 2021 as the first Indigenous person to hold which office?

a. Leader of the official opposition.

b. Speaker.

c. Governor General.

d. Parliamentary secretary.

3. When were Indigenous peoples first allowed to vote in federal elections without losing their status?

a. 1901.

b. 1920.

c. 1950.

d. 1960.

4. Why is the Royal Proclamation of 1763 significant to Indigenous rights? 

a. It granted Indigenous peoples the right to vote.

b. It reserved some land for Indigenous peoples.

c. It recognized Indigenous peoples as an independent nation.

d. It sought to assimilate Indigenous peoples into Canadian society.

5. What is the significance of Kivalliq Hall in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut?

a. It is regarded as the last residential school, closing in 1957.

b. It is regarded as the last residential school, closing in 1997.

c. It was the first residential school, opening in 1831.

d. It is the site of about 200 unmarked graves.

6. Before 1985, Indigenous peoples could go through enfranchisement. What does that mean?

a. They could sell their land to the federal government.

b. They could stop paying taxes.

c. They could register to attend Canadian universities.

d. They could give up their formal recognition as Indigenous.

7. What happened in Cypress Hills, Sask., in 1873? 

a. The Nakoda nation was robbed by American hunters.

b. Treaty six was signed between the Nakoda nation and the federal government.

c. Many members of the Nakoda nation were killed by American hunters.

d. Saskatchewan’s first residential school was opened.

Answers:

  1. a)
  2. c)
  3. d)
  4. b)
  5. b)
  6. d)
  7. c)

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

All My Relations

All My Relations

All

“You are a reason to live:” A letter to the land, from Turtle Island to Palestine

Image of Daniel Opasinis looking at the camera with a lighthouse in the background.

All

With love from me and all my relations

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: