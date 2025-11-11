Rep your flag

By Valeria Salas

For most athletes at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), wearing the Bold’s blue and gold is a dream fulfilled. But for a few, that dream reaches beyond TMU’s downtown campus.

In the off-season, some Bold athletes set aside their TMU jerseys for national colours, stepping onto international stages to represent their roots. With such a substantial international student population at TMU—the 2024-25 school year saw just over 4,100 international undergraduate students enrolled—athletes bring pieces of their heritage to the field, court and rink. Whether it’s hockey, soccer or basketball, players are carrying their country’s name and flag, along with the emotions that come with it.

“It gave me a deeper understanding of where I come from”

When first-year TMU Bold soccer forward Nydel Nelson first heard about Guyana’s national soccer team tryouts in Toronto, she was 14. “One of my teammates from my club team told me they were hosting tryouts here, looking for international players,” she said. “So I went, and that was for the U15 team.”

As a significant step in Nelson’s young career, she was named captain of Guyana’s U15 soccer team, marking her introduction to competing on an international stage.

“The next year, when I was 15, they selected me for the U20 team,” she said. “That first round was for the World Cup Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic in 2022, and then recently, I went to Costa Rica and Antigua for the second round.”

Nelson competed at the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, representing her family’s home country. “It was such a good experience,” she said. “All the teams were staying in the same hotel, so we got to meet players from all over and learn different languages. It felt really professional—we had proper stadiums, warm-up areas, everything.”

Nelson’s time with Team Guyana wasn’t a one-time instance. She more recently participated in the 2025 World Cup Qualifiers in Antigua, during which she assisted the winning goal, leading to what she describes as “a historic win for Guyana.”

Born in Toronto with Guyanese roots through her grandparents, Nelson says the experience gave her perspective. “It gave me a deeper understanding of where I come from,” she said. “If I hadn’t played for the national team, I probably wouldn’t have as much knowledge about my culture.”

Meeting girls her age in Guyana showed her how different their lives can be. “In some of the countries we went to, things aren’t as easy or as safe as they are here,” she said. “It made me realize how grateful I am for the opportunities I’ve had.”

Now at TMU, Nelson brings that gratitude to every match.

“It was surreal when I first got the jersey with my last name on it”

For Kevin Toth, a second-year guard for the TMU Bold men’s basketball team, finding out he’d been chosen for Team Hungary at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket this past summer was unforgettable.

“That was super cool,” he said. “I had to go through a training camp process first. I wasn’t officially on the team when I got out there but my play ended up getting me selected.”

Getting such an opportunity brought Toth and his family every positive feeling imaginable.

“My parents were proud because playing for their home country—and my home country—is something special,” he said. “All my family’s from there, I’ve been going back every year for the past decade. So to represent them on that stage was super cool—it was always a goal of mine.”

Toth recalls numerous memories with Team Hungary that will stick with him forever.

“It was surreal when I first got the jersey with my last name on it,” he said. “But when we beat Sweden—we didn’t lead all game and then we ended up winning in the fourth quarter—that was probably the most memorable game for me.”

Beyond the sport, the experience was about pride, family and growth. “I had this connection from before TMU,” he said. “They’re definitely not frowning upon it, so that’s good for sure.”

Now back with the Bold, Toth is determined to bring his own share of leadership to the squad. “I just try to be more of a leader [and do] the little things that matter to help us win,” he said.

“It was nothing like I’d ever experienced”

Fourth-year TMU Bold women’s hockey forward Britni Yammine represented Team Lebanon at the Dream Nations Cup in New Jersey and helped the team win bronze. “Honestly, it was amazing,” she said. “It was nothing like I’d ever experienced before. The competition keeps getting better as more countries develop the game, so it was really nice to go there, represent Lebanon and win.”

She first wore Lebanon’s jersey at 15. “I was really proud,” she said. “My dad was born and raised in Lebanon and hockey wasn’t really a thing there, especially for women. So it was a proud moment for both of us.”

Yammine said Lebanon’s program is growing and she is glad to help build it. “It means a lot to have been there from the beginning and create a path for others,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of talented young girls coming up.”

“It reminds me why I love hockey and why I love doing it”

One goal of hers is to build an ice rink in Lebanon so future players can grow up on home ice. “That’s the dream,” she said.

For Yammine, her experience in international competition shapes how she plays back at TMU. “It’s definitely a different game here,” she said. “The players are stronger and the programs are more developed but playing internationally taught me a lot about adversity and positivity.”

Because Lebanon’s program is developing, Yammine often fills a leadership role. “Not everyone’s at the same level, so it helps you identify your role quickly. I’ve had to step up, be the one scoring goals or setting things up. That’s helped build my confidence,” Yammine said.

Coming back to TMU, she said the experience reminds her she has much to offer her team. “It reminds me that I bring something to the table, even when I’m surrounded by amazing players,” she said.

For these athletes, representing their countries isn’t just something to add to their résumé—it’s an experience that stays with them for life.

“You learn to support each other right away”

Nelson said her time with Guyana changed how she approaches the game. “With the national team, you have to become a family fast,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of time together, so you learn how to support each other right away. That’s something I carry into my team here at TMU. It’s about being there for each other.”

Toth said that playing for Hungary helped shape his leadership. “I just try to be more…vocal and just doing the best I can to be a good teammate.”

For Yammine, her international experience keeps her grounded. “It keeps me in a good headspace and reminds me why I love hockey and why I love doing it.”

Across every team and sport, one thing unites them: pride.

These athletes have carried their countries’ flags across borders, and now, when they wear TMU’s blue and gold, they bring that same spirit with them.

Because for them, the feeling of representing home never really goes away.

