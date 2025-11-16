TMU remains undefeated as they top York

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team remains undefeated as they beat the York University Lions 62-53 on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Saturday’s win for the Bold marks win number one for Stefanija Mrvaljevic as a lead coach in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA), as she stepped in for head coach Carly Clarke, who was absent from TMU’s bench.

The first half was quiet for both the Bold and the Lions, with each team shooting 30 per cent and 22 per cent from the field, respectively.

(ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER)

The second half is where the Bold were able to pull away, despite their poor free throw shooting—just under 64 per cent—with third-year guard Catrina Garvey and fourth-year guard Myriam Kone chipping in 17 points apiece in the contest.

With both guards doing most of the damage in the third, combining for 14 points, Garvey’s and Kone’s scoring punch was just enough to push the Bold over the Lions.



(ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER) (ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER)

UP NEXT: TMU will travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Nov. 22 to take on the Algoma Thunderbirds. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at the ARC Gym.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.