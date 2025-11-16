Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Jonathan Reynoso on November 16, 2025 0 Comments
(ELI SILVERSTONE/THE EYEOPENER)
All Recaps Sports

TMU remains undefeated as they top York

November 16, 2025

By Jonathan Reynoso

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team remains undefeated as they beat the York University Lions 62-53 on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Saturday’s win for the Bold marks win number one for Stefanija Mrvaljevic as a lead coach in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA), as she stepped in for head coach Carly Clarke, who was absent from TMU’s bench.

The first half was quiet for both the Bold and the Lions, with each team shooting 30 per cent and 22 per cent from the field, respectively.

The second half is where the Bold were able to pull away, despite their poor free throw shooting—just under 64 per cent—with third-year guard Catrina Garvey and fourth-year guard Myriam Kone chipping in 17 points apiece in the contest.

With both guards doing most of the damage in the third, combining for 14 points, Garvey’s and Kone’s scoring punch was just enough to push the Bold over the Lions.

UP NEXT: TMU will travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Nov. 22 to take on the Algoma Thunderbirds. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at the ARC Gym.

