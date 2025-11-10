TMU scratched by Badgers in second loss of season

By Monte Safarian

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team fell just short in a hard-fought 82–76 loss to the Brock University Badgers on Sunday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Despite standout performances from second-year guard Kevin Toth, who scored 22 points and came close to a triple-double with nine rebounds and seven assists, and fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms, who added 16 points hitting four three-pointers, the Bold suffered their second loss of the season—both coming against the Badgers. TMU now holds a 4–2 record, sitting second in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Central Division.

The Bold opened the first quarter with flashes of brilliance offensively, shooting an impressive 7/11 from the field. However, six costly turnovers allowed the Badgers to stay within striking distance, cutting the deficit to just two points. Head coach David D’Aveiro turned to his bench for a spark and first-year forward Greg Dorsey along with fourth-year guard Darnaz Mabanza delivered—combining for 11 points, with Mabanza knocking down a tough mid-range buzzer-beater to close out the quarter.

While TMU improved their ball security in the second, their shooting touch went cold. The Bold generated quality looks through drive-and-kick action but shot just 28 per cent from the field and a frigid 2/11 on attempts from beyond the arc. Rhooms and Toth were the bright spots of the quarter, scoring eight and nine points respectively, with Toth dazzling the crowd with an ankle-breaker that led to a three-point play at the rim. Still, the Bold’s defensive lapses proved costly, as seven different Brock players scored in the frame—including first-year forward Andrew McKenna, who tallied seven points on a perfect 3/3 shooting.

The third quarter saw the Bold regain their rhythm, combining efficient shooting with improved defensive pressure. However, the intensity of the game hit a fever pitch. After Toth was fouled hard on a drive to the basket, tempers flared—players from both teams exchanged shoves, benches rose to their feet and officials had to step in to separate the chaos. Feeding off the adrenaline, Toth responded immediately with a three-pointer—staring down the Brock bench—followed by another ankle-breaker that led to a smooth mid-range jumper. Despite TMU’s renewed energy, Brock maintained their edge at the free-throw line, shooting 9/10 in the quarter compared to the Bold’s 4/8.

(OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER) (OMAR ELMELIGY/THE EYEOPENER)

“We left 11 points on the free throw line. In a close game like this, you can’t shoot 65 per cent from the free throw line and expect to win,” said head coach David D’Aveiro, addressing TMU’s struggles from the charity stripe, where they finished 21/32.

Entering the fourth quarter down just one, the Bold aimed to ride their third-quarter momentum but instead found themselves reliving their second quarter struggles. Poor shooting and costly defensive breakdowns plagued TMU down the stretch. Toth and third-year guard Gabriel Gutsmore led the late charge with a combined 12 points, despite offensive struggles from Rhooms and third-year wing Deandre Goulbourne—who together shot 1/9 in the final frame—proving costly. Goulbourne endured a tough night overall, shooting just 5/18 from the field and 1/10 from deep.

“We need to be better down the stretch of games against [the Badgers]). Two times in two close games, we haven’t been able to execute. We shot two airballs—our two best scorers have to be able to make those shots,” said D’Aveiro on the team’s late-game offensive woes against Brock.

Defensively, the Bold faltered in the final minutes, allowing back-to-back threes on missed switches—one to third-year guard Anthony Heyes and another to first-year guard Cairo Perry. Those six points in the closing two minutes ultimately sealed TMU’s fate in a game decided by the same margin.

Despite competing hard throughout, the Bold’s offensive inconsistency and cold shooting from deep proved too much to overcome. TMU was also outscored 30–14 in bench points, while Brock’s balanced attack saw 10 of 11 players score, led by an efficient 24-point outing from Heyes.

UP NEXT: The Bold will look to bounce back when they return to the MAC to face the York University Lions on Nov. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

