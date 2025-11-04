When commuting is the opponent



By Hannah Thompson

For most students, a 6 a.m. alarm means rolling out of bed and getting ready to head to class. For Luke Sinisalo, a first-year paddler on the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold Dragon Boat club, it means he’s already in the car with his mom, driving through early morning traffic from Markham, Ont. His Saturday practice doesn’t start for another two hours but his day begins long before he picks up a paddle.

“It’s definitely a bit of a grind,” Sinisalo admited.

It’s a reality shared by many TMU Bold athletes, where the toughest opponent isn’t on the field or in the water but on the map.

At a school known for its commuter population, the struggle hits athletes especially hard. Some teams train at downtown facilities but others travel across the city, juggling long commutes and busy schedules. Getting to practice often takes as much planning as the sport itself.

For first-year TMU baseball team pitcher Johnny Melino, the timing has to be perfect. His class ends at 6 p.m. and practice starts at 7 p.m., an hour away.

“I’m going to get there just at seven if I finish on time,” he said. “[If the] subway gets delayed…we get there late. It messes with me because I’m expected to get there on time. The team [wonders] if I’m even locked in to play at all.”

Even before the first pitch, the race to get there takes a toll.

“I had to cut my time a little bit short so I could make that trek home”

The issue isn’t just for smaller teams. In a previous interview about TMU’s soccer culture, fifth-year midfielder Justin Santos said the men’s soccer team faces the same struggle getting to their home field at Downsview Park—about an hour commute from campus.

“We’ll try to coordinate, whoever’s downtown will go together and we’ll all go on the bus together,” said Santos. The ride has become a makeshift locker room, a space to catch up and prepare.

For Sinisalo, it’s a 40-minute drive followed by three hours of practice, then the trip home. The commute is part of the sport.

For Melino the exhaustion builds up fast. “If I’m driving home in traffic, after a long day of practice, I’d be a little bit aggravated,” he said. “I’m tired, I want to go home but if I’m stuck in traffic, it’s not a great time.”

When Sinisalo leaves home at 5 a.m. for dry-land training, a lack of rest makes a significant difference.

“Dragon Boat really depends on both your physical and mental focus. When I don’t get enough sleep, I can feel it; I might lose focus or forget little technique details.”

“It’s a lot of dedication you need”

The commute doesn’t just drain energy, it also cuts into team bonding. At a rookie event, Melino recalls, “I had to cut my time a little bit short so I could make that trek home.” He’s still close with his teammates but those lost moments add up.

The distance also affects school spirit. The Mattamy Athletic Centre can pack a crowd but fields at Downsview Park or far-off baseball diamonds often sit quiet.

“I don’t think we get many fans, especially students,” said Santos. “Understandably, because it’s a far commute for a lot.”

For many, it all comes back to funding. Melino questions, “If we got more funding or if…they’d make us a varsity team, we could actually get coach buses to take us to these games rather than figuring it out ourselves, right?”

Sinisalo agrees, saying varsity and competitive clubs deserve more support.

“I get that the school needs to prioritize bigger sports, but I wish there was some kind of support for smaller teams too,” said Sinisalo. “The athletes and coaches work so hard and deserve more opportunities.”

Still, despite the challenges, the dedication never fades.

“It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” said Sinisalo. “This team is five or 10 times more supportive than any athletic team I’ve been on before.” He credits his teammates and mom for keeping him motivated through the early mornings.

Melino puts it simply: “It’s a lot of dedication you need…you have to have that want.”

For TMU’s commuter athletes, every win represents more than a score on the board. It’s the miles travelled, the missed events and the quiet persistence it takes just to show up. For them, the commute isn’t just part of the season—it’s their toughest opponent.

