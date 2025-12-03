Canada defeats the Bahamas in second FIBA World Cup qualifying match

By Eli Silverstone

The Canadian Senior Men’s National Team defeated the Bahamas 94 to 88 Monday night for the second time in four days. This time on home soil at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Fifth ranked Canada now has a 2-0 record in group play as they attempt to qualify for the Men’s FIBA World Cup in Qatar in 2027. The last FIBA World Cup was a historic affair for Canada, as players like NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett helped Canada defeat the United States in the bronze medal game.

With 11 of the 14 members of Canada’s squad being from Ontario, this qualifying match, being held in Toronto, Ont. presented a special moment for some of the players.

“I’m from Toronto. This is my first time playing in Toronto since high school,” said Canada point guard Trae Bell-Haynes who finished with 17 points and 10 assists. “So to come out here and play in front of our parents, our families, it’s a big deal, and to get the win makes it a little bit sweeter.”

Former Toronto Metropolitan University star Aaron Best, who played for the Bold from 2011-16, hit a huge three in the final minutes to help Canada prevail.

“Happy to be here. My family came, lots of old teammates here too, so it was nice,” said Best.

After blowing out the 51st ranked Bahamas in Nassau on Friday, 111-75, this game was much closer.

“Just a tremendous effort from our guys… We got blitzed in game one and credit to these guys to rally and put us in a spot to win it. Incredibly proud of their effort,” said Bahamas head coach Mitchell Thompson.

Canada started off well, leading 52-36 in the first half, holding the Bahamas to a rough 16 per cent from three. In the second half, the Bahamas started to figure out Canada. The Bahamas ran a zone defence, forcing Canada into attempting a lot of three pointers, where Canada only hit at a below average 34 per cent clip. It was also a matter of energy and will for the Bahamas as they ran a shorthanded seven man rotation due to injuries and undisclosed absences, logging heavy minutes.

“Our camaraderie and our fighting spirit gave us a chance,” said veteran forward Jaraun Burrows, who’s been a part of the Bahamas basketball program for 20 years. “Like we said before the game, it’s 400,000 against 40 million, but we are a very prideful 400,000.”

Canada was on the opposite end as they showcased their depth, using 12 players, including 10 playing double digit minutes.

“You never know whose night it’s gonna be. We got 12 guys all playing at high levels overseas and I’ve played with every single guy before. So having that familiarity, we understand each other,” said Canadian forward Kyle Wiltjer who stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 15 points, five boards, three assists and three steals.

Despite the Bahamas playing better in the third and fourth quarters, Canada’s experience and skill were the key to maintaining control of the game, despite the Bahamas’ attempt at a comeback. Canada’s roster only had three days of practice before the first game against the Bahamas on Friday, but the veteran leadership and team mentality guided them to two wins.

“They all understand once they come in, it’s for Canada… At this point right here, qualifying for the World Cup means every point matters, every win matters and that’s how we’re going to approach every game going forward,” said Canada head coach Nathaniel Mitchell.

Canada will look to continue their quest for qualification on Feb. 26 against Puerto Rico. Tip off and location is to be determined.

