Meet your Winter 2026 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF WINTER 2026!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Interim Editor-in-Chief
Negin Khodayari
News Editors
Amira Benjamin (@amiraondigital)
Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa (@shaaranki)
Vihaan Bhatnagar (@viihaanb)
Arts & Culture Editor
Sophie Wallace (—)
Business & Technology Editor
Aditi Roy (@_aditiroy)
Communities Editor
Daniel Opasinis (@dannyopasinis)
Features Editor
Edward Lander (@edward.lander)
Fun & Satire Editor
Dylan Marks (@dylanm.29)
Sports Editors
Jonathan Reynoso (@jrorjt)
Victoria Cha (@victorriacha)
Production Editors
Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)
Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)
Photo Editors
Ava Whelpley (@ava.wphotography)
Saif Ullah-Khan (@khn._saif)
Pierre-Philipe Wanya-Tambwe (@pierre_philipe)
Media Editors
Divine Amayo (@divine.amayo)
Lucas Bustinski (@lucasbustinski)
Digital Producer
Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)
Circulation Manager
Sherwin Karimpoor (@sherwinkarimpoor)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
Vanessa Kauk
Advertising Manager
