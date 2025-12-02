Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Meet your Winter 2026 masthead

December 2, 2025

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF WINTER 2026!

Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.

Without further ado, here is your new masthead:

Interim Editor-in-Chief

Negin Khodayari

editor@theeyeopener.com

News Editors

Amira Benjamin (@amiraondigital)

Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa (@shaaranki)

Vihaan Bhatnagar (@viihaanb)

news@theeyeopener.com

Arts & Culture Editor

Sophie Wallace (—)

arts@theeyeopener.com

Business & Technology Editor

Aditi Roy (@_aditiroy)

business@theeyeopener.com

Communities Editor

Daniel Opasinis (@dannyopasinis)

communities@theeyeopener.com

Features Editor

Edward Lander (@edward.lander)

features@theeyeopener.com

Fun & Satire Editor

Dylan Marks (@dylanm.29)

fun@theeyeopener.com

Sports Editors

Jonathan Reynoso (@jrorjt)

Victoria Cha (@victorriacha)

sports@theeyopener.com

Production Editors

Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)

Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)

production@theeyeopener.com

Photo Editors

Ava Whelpley (@ava.wphotography)

Saif Ullah-Khan (@khn._saif)

Pierre-Philipe Wanya-Tambwe (@pierre_philipe)

photo@theeyeopener.com

Media Editors

Divine Amayo (@divine.amayo)

Lucas Bustinski (@lucasbustinski)

media@theeyeopener.com

Digital Producer

Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)

digital@theeyeopener.com

Circulation Manager

Sherwin Karimpoor (@sherwinkarimpoor)

General Manager

Liane McLarty

generalmanager@theeyeopener.com

Design Director

Vanessa Kauk

design@theeyeopener.com

Advertising Manager

advertising@theeyeopener.com

