Grief, fear and hope: Iranian students speak out 



By Yusra Khan

After weeks of anti-regime protests in Iran and an internet shutdown, Iranian students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) are raising their voices in support.

The protests against the Islamic Republic (IR) came after the most severe economic collapse in recent Iranian history, with frustrated citizens taking to the streets to once again demand regime change.

Ghazal (Eden) Faridi Haftkhani, a second-year psychology student at TMU felt that call to action as well. “People just can’t take it anymore, people are hungry,” she said. “I think this has left a scar that will never truly heal.”

Born and raised in Iran until she was 18 years old, Faridi Haftkhani said the unrest has limited her contact with her parents.

As of publication,* connection throughout the region is actively being restored but remains unreliable for many. According to the CBC, activists in the region estimate over 5,000 people have been killed by the IR in the recent protests, while Time Magazine says local health officials are estimating a death toll of over 30,000.

“My mom and I ended up making a little pact that she calls me at 10 a.m. every morning so I know that at least they’re okay. We don’t really get to talk for long,” said Faridi Haftkhani, adding that so far, her family says they’re safe and fed.

“In a way I’m incredibly grateful, and in another way I just think about how much this regime has taken away from me,” she said.

Faridi Haftkhani said seeing people educate themselves and campaign on social media has been encouraging. “It personally has made me feel heard, I know that not everybody is able to and the stuff that comes out of there is quite triggering,” she said. “But lending an ear always helps.”

First-year English student Nadya Rose Torabi lost a family friend in Iran, killed during protests in 2022.

In late-2022, protests errupted in Iran and the diaspora after Mahsa (Jhina) Amini was detained and killed in the IR’s ‘morality police’—a force tasked with enforcing decency laws—custody. What is recognized as the ‘Woman, life, Freedom” movement also saw brutal crackdowns at the hands of the government.

“I don’t know if everybody’s safe,” Torabi said about today’s protests. “It’s so scary to know you could just get a call randomly and I might find out that a family member passed.”

One of Torabi’s biggest concerns is the potential for the loss of Persian identity due to the IR’s attempts to divide the Iranian community.

“A lot of people just want this to be over, they want their country to see freedom,” she said.

“We don’t want more separation and we don’t want the country to lose more of its identity than it already has,” she said. “There are lots of Persians that haven’t been able to return to Iran…We’re losing that cultural connection.”

But still, Torabi said she thinks freedom is close if momentum stays consistent.

“If it gets really big in TMU or if it gets bigger outside of just the Persian community,” she said. “I think it’s really important to step up.”

Arman Naderi, the executive officer for the TMU Iranian Students’ Association (ISAMET) echoed a similar message.

“We have a responsibility towards our people to be their voice,” said Naderi. “We have a responsibility to spread the news in a very respectful manner which doesn’t really take sides and stays loyal to the truth, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

Yasna Moghei, social media director of the ISAMET shares Naderi’s views. “I think what people are demanding is a guaranteed future where they can think past tomorrow, where they have goals for their future, where they can have a peaceful protest like we have here,” she said.

“We have the freedom of speech. We have the freedom to protest. That’s not something we should look away from easily and right now I think these are the most important concepts that people are fighting for,” said Moghei. “People want to be able to say what they think, say what they believe and not be at gunpoint for that.”

Naderi said something Iranian students would benefit from right now is support from TMU’s administration such as waiving late tuition fees and emergency bursaries for international students who may not have contact with family or access to funds back home.

Moghei recalled the government’s approach last time. “During the Mahsa Amini protests it took [the Canadian government] maybe half a year when they negotiated and set the rules for free work permits for Iranians,” but she doesn’t see time for that now.

“It’s really moving because the other day my grandma was asking me to teach her how to use X so she could comment and support people. You know, that’s what unity means,” Moghei said.

“People, despite all the bloodshed in the streets, they are still hopeful. For the first time I think after 47 years they think they have a brighter future tomorrow and that is the most important thing.”

*The government-mandated internet blackout across Iran remains a developing issue. Our facts are relevant as of our publication date of Jan. 27.

