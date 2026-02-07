Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Victoria Cha on February 7, 2026 0 Comments
A volleyball bounces on RMC's side of the court as the team after TMU gains a point
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
All Recaps Sports

Bold break three-game loss streak with 3-1 victory against Paladins

February 7, 2026

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team took down the Royal Military College (RMC) Paladins in four sets on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The set scores of the match were 25-21, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-16. While TMU ultimately overpowered RMC—who had a 1-17 record going into the game—their opponent showed strong effort to combat the Bold.

A TMU player sends a kill down the net and past two RMC blockers
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
An RMC player, hunched on his hands and knees, tries to get up from the ground
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
Two TMU players dig for the ball, while another player watches behind
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
A volleyball bounces on RMC's side of the court as the team after TMU gains a point
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU's front line signals plays to their teammates
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU's front line attempts to block a hit
(PIERRE-PHILIPE WANYA-TAMBWE/THE EYEOPENER)

UP NEXT: The Bold will end their regular season in a second matchup against the Paladins at the MAC later today. First serve flies at 5:30 p.m.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

All

Bold end season with 3-1 victory against RMC

TMU puts their hands together in victory

All

Bold conclude season with straight-sets victory over Paladins

TMU celebrates a point

All

Bold dominate Paladins in straight-set victory on Friday

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: