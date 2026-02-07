Bold break three-game loss streak with 3-1 victory against Paladins

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s volleyball team took down the Royal Military College (RMC) Paladins in four sets on Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The set scores of the match were 25-21, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-16. While TMU ultimately overpowered RMC—who had a 1-17 record going into the game—their opponent showed strong effort to combat the Bold.

UP NEXT: The Bold will end their regular season in a second matchup against the Paladins at the MAC later today. First serve flies at 5:30 p.m.

