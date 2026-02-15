Bold cap off regular season with clutch win over the Thunderwolves

By Monte Safarian

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team capped off its regular season with a wire-to-wire thriller, defeating the Lakehead University Thunderwolves 81-79 on Senior Night Saturday at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

The Bold finished the regular season with a 17-5 record, clinching a first-round bye in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs. The victory was fueled by a dominant 36-point performance from reigning OUA MVP and fifth-year forward/guard Aaron Rhooms. He capped off his OUA regular-season career with a fadeaway game-winner over two Lakehead defenders.

TMU’s No. 1-ranked defense made its mark, holding Lakehead to just 38 per cent shooting from the field, 18 per cent from three-point range and forcing 14 turnovers.

Lakehead dominated the first quarter, closing it out with a 23-14 lead. The Thunderwolves were relentless on the offensive glass and their fast pace and ability to attack the rim were undeniable.

They drew five free throws in the opening frame, while TMU did not attempt one, appearing to settle for too many mid-range shots. Second-year center Keylian Coulibaly finished the quarter with six points, five rebounds and one block.

“We weren’t playing our best. We struggled to follow the scouting report,” said head coach David D’Aveiro on the team’s first-quarter performance.

“I told them, to win games like this, you’ve gotta show character,” he continued.

The second quarter saw TMU play a much cleaner brand of basketball and showcase its two-way prowess. The Bold held Lakehead to 0-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc and committed zero turnovers. Rhooms scored eight points in the frame, while third-year forward Deandre Goulbourne added seven. The highlight of the quarter was a Rhooms step-through and-one to cap a 6-0 TMU run at the end of the half. That sequence trimmed the deficit to four points heading into halftime.

The Bold also withstood an impressive 11-point quarter from fourth-year center Harold Santacruz, the OUA’s top scorer, who finished the game with 26 points.

The third quarter belonged to Rhooms, who poured in 11 points and accounted for five of TMU’s 10 made field goals in the frame. TMU’s defensive adjustments — doubling Santacruz and forcing other Lakehead players to create offense — paid dividends. The Thunderwolves shot just 25 per cent from the field and 11 per cent from three-point range in the quarter. The highlight came when Goulbourne blocked Santacruz on a help-side rotation, leading to a Rhooms layup in transition that sent the MAC crowd into a frenzy.

The fourth quarter featured another double-digit scoring performance from Rhooms, who added 12 in his last regular season quarter with the Bold. Lakehead shot efficiently, finishing the quarter at 43 per cent from the field and 40 per cent from three-point range. However, TMU’s ability to force six of Lakehead’s 14 total turnovers in the final quarter proved to be the difference.

The final minute was electric. A three-pointer from fifth-year guard Chris Sagl gave Lakehead a two-point lead with one minute remaining, momentarily silencing the home crowd. Moments later, a tough right-handed layup by second year guard Landon Wright tied the game with 30 seconds to play, reigniting the energy inside the MAC. TMU secured a crucial defensive stop with four seconds remaining. From there, the outcome felt inevitable.

Aaron Rhooms delivered once again, knocking down a last-second mid-range jumper to seal the 81-79 victory and conclude his regular-season university career in storybook fashion.

“I understood the gravity of the game, and I wanted to do my best to bring us over the top. I got to a spot I’m familiar with, and that was that,” said Rhooms on his game-winner.

Rhooms finishes his OUA career as a one-time OUA Player of the Year, a three-time OUA First Team All-Star and a one-time First Team All-Canadian.

“I’m just thankful for my guys. I was able to close out a great career here at TMU and send us off on a good note heading into the playoffs,” said Rhooms, reflecting on his career.

With one word, an emotional coach D’Aveiro summed it up best: “Legend.”

UP NEXT: The Bold will have a week of rest before returning to action in the first round of the 2025-26 OUA playoffs at the MAC. TMU will face either the Ottawa Gee-Gees or the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for Feb. 21st.

