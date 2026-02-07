Bold take down Lions in 6-3 defeat

By Ethan Clarke

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team stormed past the York University Lions 6-3 to complete the season sweep Friday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

In the opening period, first-year forward Ryan Cooper scored his first career Ontario University Athletics goal after a cross-crease pass from second-year forward Slava Melikov. York third-year goaltender Dawson Smith made the initial save but Cooper followed up to stuff in the rebound and open the scoring.

Second-year forward Spencer Shugrue forced a turnover in the face-off circle, and quickly fed Brock McLeod, who was left alone in front. McLeod deked the goalie with a forehand backhand move and finished on the backhand into the open net to make it 2-0 .

York attempted to keep things competitive, answering back after a turnover from the Bold in front of their net led to a quick pass from first-year forward Jag Phangura to fourth-year forward Aiden MacIntosh with a wide-open net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

First-year forward Chase Lefebvre circled the face-off dots before sending a cross-ice pass to fourth-year defenceman Liam Ross, whose slapshot from the point slipped past the goaltender to extend the Bold’s lead to 3–1.

Fourth-year goalie Kai Edmonds kept things steady in net. York had a handful of breakaways and high-danger chances but Edmonds held up, including a save after a partial breakaway from York’s second-year forward Mason Svarich.

The Bold had two late power plays in a high-scoring first period but were unable to capitalize, as York goaltender Smith held firm to keep the Lions within reach.

(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER) (OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER) (OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER) (OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

Fifth-year defenceman Hunter Donohoe took a booming shot that was saved but Lefebvre stuffed home the rebound, making it 4-1.

Immediately after the Lefebvre goal, first-year forward Gavin Grundner burst into York’s zone and blasted off a shot that hit both posts and rattled out but Ross was there to put it in the back of the net, scoring his second in the evening.

York wouldn’t go down without a fight, however, with second-year forward Hunter Brown scoring a wide-open backdoor chance after a passing sequence to close out the scoring in the second period.

Eight minutes into the final period, third-year forward Keeton Oakley drove along the boards, before dishing it to third-year defenceman Brandon McCartney, who was left wide open and buried the puck.

The Bold’s leading scorer, fourth-year forward Will Portokalis, was almost left off the score sheet but in the final minutes, would score after a quick pass in the slot from Grundner to seal the 6-3 win.

UP NEXT: The Bold play the Brock University Badgers at the MAC on Feb. 12. Puck-drop is at 6:15 p.m.

Please leave this field empty WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS? Sign up for our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.