Bold win the city after taking down Varsity Blues 77-59

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team claimed the title of ‘Toronto’s team’ after defeating the University of Toronto (U of T) Varsity Blues in a 77-59 victory in the second-ever Metro Hoops Classic at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Wednesday night.

The Bold entered this highly anticipated matchup on a four-game win streak, claiming wins over Waterloo, Guelph, Ontario Tech and number two ranked Queen’s, which put them at third, nationally.

The crowd’s excitement for tip-off matched the gameplay of the first five minutes. As the Bold attempted to establish themselves offensively, the Varsity Blues pushed back, grasping rebounds and counter-attacking on every opportunity.

Amidst the opening intensity, second-year guard Lia Barbieri fell to the ground in agony, sparking concerned looks for fans and U of T faithful. She held her knee, pointing to a potential sign of an ACL tear and left the court.

Slowly, the game resumed, picking up and rising to the pace at which it left off, with both teams knowing the long battle was yet to come. As U of T continued to profit off defensive fouls from the Bold, fourth-year guard Myriam Kone knew she had to take matters into her own hands. She drove to the net, taking a hit of the way and following through to the basket, marking eleven points in the first quarter.

“I was just making the right reads and looking at what the defence was giving me,” said Kone.

The Bold believed they were going into the second quarter up seven until first-year Varsity Blues forward Janet Enge hit a half-court buzzer beater to end the quarter 19-15.

The Bold made sure to stay unaffected by the logo-shot, pushing their momentum as fourth-year forward Jessica Keripe and third-year guard Catrina Garvey matched Kone with their own pair of three pointers.

After a defensive rejection from third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck, the MAC became electric, sending praise to not only the home team’s offensive efficiency, but also that of their defense.

TMU began to pull away from their opponents, finishing the first half in front and at the helm.

The next quarter proved even more difficult for the traveling Varsity Blues, as the home crowd only got louder, and TMU’s lead got bigger.

U of T also began to lose their defensive structure, finding more difficulty capturing defensive rebounds. This obstacle proved effective for the Bold who, highlighted by Franco DeRyck, pounced on any open opportunity.

Heading into the final ten minutes, all bits of prior intensity left the court. It was as if a new game had begun, where the Bold’s relentless pressure beat down on the worn out stamina of the Varsity Blues. First-year guard Ella McDonald found herself at double digit points following her fast break layup, spreading the scoring relatively even between the roster.

Despite being up by 20, the MAC crowd reflected their home squad by staying ruthless to their rivals. At one point, with fourth-year U of T guard Patrycja Waleszczak on the free-throw line, the blue-and-gold erupted into a frenzy, causing Waleszczak to miss both free shots.

On the other side of the court, the three-pointers from TMU began to rain—head coach Carly Clarke had no intention of her team slowing down.

“[U of T] is a gritty team,” said Clarke on the Bold’s city rivals, adding that “they didn’t go away and did some great stuff to challenge us.”

With her 23-point performance today, Kone became the single season points leader in TMU Bold women’s basketball history.

When told of this accomplishment, Kone praised “my teammates, parents, and God…without those three, I just wouldn’t be here today.”

Along with Kone’s historical performance, DeRyck ended the night with a record 23 rebounds. Clarke was quick to praise her, stating that “her presence, her motor, and her pursuit are just such an engine for us.”

As the final seconds of the match ticked down, it was unanimous who wore Toronto’s basketball crown tonight. The Bold ended the game with a 77-59 victory in the 2026 Metro Hoops Classic.

UP NEXT: The Bold will return to the MAC in their matchup against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves on Feb. 14. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

