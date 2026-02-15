Gareau scores hat trick in final game as Bold fall 6-3 to Gee-Gees

By Ethan Clarke

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision to the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees Saturday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) in their final game of the season which also served as their special “Senior Night.”

Fourth-year forward Gaby Gareau got things started early. Five minutes into the opening period, she took a cross-ice pass from third-year defenceman Jayden Fox and picked the top corner over the goaltender’s glove to open the scoring.

The lead lasted only 20 seconds as Ottawa answered immediately. Quickly after Gareau’s goal, the Gee-Gees added two more goals to take a 3-1 advantage by the end of the first. However, the Bold did not back down.

On a Bold power play, Gareau struck again, finishing a setup from fourth-year forward Britni Yammine to cut the deficit.

The second period swung toward Ottawa, who capitalized on offensive zone pressure and extended the lead to 5-2.

But the Bold stayed within reach when first year forward Abby Fletcher fired a shot from the point that second year forward Ava Caputo tipped in front to keep the game alive heading into the third.

TMU’s strongest push came late.

Midway through the final frame, Gareau raced onto a breakaway pass while shorthanded and snapped the puck inside the right post to complete the hat trick—her first in her Ontario University Athletics careerk.

With the goaltender pulled in the closing minutes, the Bold generated multiple chances around the crease but could not find another goal.

Head coach Lisa Haley said the final period reflected the group’s effort.

“I would say we played our best period of hockey on the last day,” Haley said. “They figured it out in the final period and for much of the final game.”

Haley also praised the graduating class.

“They’ve put so much into this…very happy to see them have some success on this final day and actually win the last 20 minutes of the hockey game as well,” she said.

For Gareau, the game carried extra meaning as she reflected on her university career.

“We work so hard. Student-athletes, I don’t think people understand how much work and effort goes into that. Really wanted to leave it all out on the ice,” she said.

Gareau added she is unsure what comes next. “I’m not sure if I’m hanging up the skates or if I’m going to be playing a fifth somewhere,” she said.

Fifth-year forward Cailey Davis said the team’s effort reflected the locker room throughout the season. “Everyone got on board. They worked their butts off…and supported each other through all the hard moments we had this year,” she said.

Gareau said the Senior Night support from teammates stood out. “The amount of work and time the girls on the team put in, like, those posters out there decorating our stalls, putting together an unforgettable Senior Night.”

The Bold finish the season 6-20 and out of the playoffs, with the night centred on honouring the graduating class and their contributions to the program.

