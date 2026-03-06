Bold fall to Lancers in double overtime Game 1 of OUA semi-finals

By Ruby Stewart

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey just missed the mark of a Game 1 Queen’s Cup semi-finals victory over the Windsor Lancers on Thursday night. The Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) arena witnessed a long, double overtime game of playoff hockey that ultimately ended 2-1 in the Lancers’ favour.

The energy was high throughout the match, with Bold fans showing their support and bringing energy to home ice. Aggression and hunger to dominate the rink showed up in more ways than one in the first, with players pushing and shoving one another throughout. The period, however, was slow and ended 0-0 going into the break.

Both teams came into the second wanting to fight. Five minutes into the frame, fourth-year Windsor forward Keegan McMullen drew first blood, marking the score 1-0. The Bold didn’t let the Lancers relish in their lead for long, though.

Four minutes later, fourth-year forward Connor Bowie scored for the Bold to equalize the match, igniting the MAC in cheers and celebration. This would be the last time any additions to the scoreboard would be made for a long time.

The third period saw multiple power plays that the Bold tried capitalizing on but all of them concluded in successful penalty kills for the Lancers.

It took a full back-and-forth overtime period and a few minutes of a second until a winner was crowned through a goal from McMullen. At his accomplishment, Windsor emptied their bench and claimed the MAC ice as their own, celebrating the end of the first game of the best-of-three playoff series against TMU.

UP NEXT: The Bold will make their way to Windsor, Ont. for Game 2 of the semi-finals against the Lakers on March 7. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

