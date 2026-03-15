Bold lose bronze medal overtime game to Queen’s, fail to make U Cup

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team fell to the Queen’s University Gaels 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

After losing the Ontario University Athletics semi-finals to the Windsor Lancers last week, the Bold set their sights for the bronze medal match which, if won, would bring them into the 2026 U Sports University Cup bracket.

TMU was unable to bring victory to fruition, however and instead, ended their 2025-26 season for good.

Queen’s drew first blood, with third-year defender Ian Lemieux finding the back of TMU’s net unassisted shortly after puck drop.

First-year Bold forward Chase Lefebvre, however, didn’t let the Gaels maintain their lead for long, tying the score before the first period ended.

The second frame saw forwards second-year Ethan Larmand and fifth-year Nolan Hutcheson add two more for Queen’s, bringing them up 3-1. Fourth-year TMU forward Will Portokalis later scored on a power play to lessen his opponent’s lead to one.

Halfway through the third, fourth-year Bold forward Connor Bowie tied the match to 3-3. As neither team was able to dominate the other by the end of the frame, the match found itself going into overtime.

It took 13 minutes for a bronze medal winner to be crowned. Hutcheson got the best of the Bold, scoring the Gaels’ game-winning fourth goal and leaving TMU in the dust.

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