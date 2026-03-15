Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Victoria Cha on March 15, 2026 0 Comments
TMU, kneeling on the ice, accepts their bronze medal match defeat
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
All Recaps Sports

Bold lose bronze medal overtime game to Queen’s, fail to make U Cup

March 15, 2026

By Victoria Cha

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team fell to the Queen’s University Gaels 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

After losing the Ontario University Athletics semi-finals to the Windsor Lancers last week, the Bold set their sights for the bronze medal match which, if won, would bring them into the 2026 U Sports University Cup bracket.

TMU was unable to bring victory to fruition, however and instead, ended their 2025-26 season for good.

Queen’s drew first blood, with third-year defender Ian Lemieux finding the back of TMU’s net unassisted shortly after puck drop.

First-year Bold forward Chase Lefebvre, however, didn’t let the Gaels maintain their lead for long, tying the score before the first period ended.

The second frame saw forwards second-year Ethan Larmand and fifth-year Nolan Hutcheson add two more for Queen’s, bringing them up 3-1. Fourth-year TMU forward Will Portokalis later scored on a power play to lessen his opponent’s lead to one.

Halfway through the third, fourth-year Bold forward Connor Bowie tied the match to 3-3. As neither team was able to dominate the other by the end of the frame, the match found itself going into overtime.

It took 13 minutes for a bronze medal winner to be crowned. Hutcheson got the best of the Bold, scoring the Gaels’ game-winning fourth goal and leaving TMU in the dust.

TMU, kneeling on the ice, accepts their bronze medal match defeat
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Queen's celebrates a goal
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU celebrates a goal
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Will Portokalis leads the lineup to the bench, celebrating his goal with fistbumps
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
Queen's poses on the Mattamy Athletic Centre ice in OUA bronze medal victory
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)
TMU's net gets scrappy, with Kai Edmonds and a Queen's player tangled together
(OLIVER ULSTER/THE EYEOPENER)

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

Protestors in front of the Ontario Legislative Building holding signs, one reads "PROTECT ONTARIO INVEST IN EDUCATION".

All

Hundreds protest against OSAP cuts at Queen’s Park, two arrested

A illustration of four polaroid images on a corkboard, with various models wearing various outfits.

All

Spotlighting TMU’s up-and-coming design labels 

(PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AVA WHELPLEY/THE EYEOPENER, ASSETS SUPPLIED: MARUSYA BOCIURKIW)

All

“She loves me. She loves me not”: A deep dive into the ‘Feminist Archives’

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: