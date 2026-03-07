Bold still in Final 8 Championship after 68-66 victory against Thunderbirds

By Francesco Cautillo

Following a dramatic and upsetting 57-54 loss in their first match of the U Sports Final 8 on Thursday night, the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team redeemed themselves with a 68-66 victory over the University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbirds on Friday evening at the Ampithéâtre Desjardins at Laval University.

With this win, the Bold secured a spot in the consolation final and will play for fifth place on Saturday afternoon. They now face familiar foe, the Carleton University Ravens, who defeated the McGill University Martlets in the first consolation game following a walk-off bucket.

Both teams came into the Ampithéâtre Desjardins with two very different narratives but with a shared desire of victory after falling in their previous respective matchups. For UBC, their 16-point loss to the fifth seed University of Saskatchewan Huskies proved not only difficult but punishing. On the other side of the court stood the first seed and national championship contenders TMU, coming off a nine-game win streak and a provincial championship banner. Against all odds, the Bold was defeated by the underdogs—the eighth seed and tournament hosts the Laval University Rouge et Or.

“We really pride ourselves on that resilience. I don’t think we’ve lost two games in a row all season, and that’s a product of responding and learning and finding a way,” said Bold head coach Carly Clarke on her team’s ability to bounce back following the loss.

The first five minutes proved a crude awakening for TMU, as they gave up early defensive fouls and interceptions, allowing the Thunderbirds to open the game with an 8-2 run. To make matters worse, Bold star fourth-year guard Myriam Kone appeared to take a hit to the face, causing her to head to the medical tent. She returned to the court later in the second quarter.

Hoping to avoid the same mistakes as their previous game, the Bold knew they needed to quickly establish their style of play, scoring nine unanswered points to put them in front.

The second quarter brought intensity and scoring all over the court, creating a back and forth matchup worthy of the travelling faithful of both programs. Third-year Bold guard Catrina Garvey and fifth-year Thunderbirds guard Olivia Weekes battled back and forth, leading the lineups with 12 points each. With the first 20 minutes over, the score slipped to 34-29 in UBC’s favour.

Concerns for fifth-year Thunderbirds forward Sofia Bergman rose after she caught the rough end of a driving layup, which came off the hands of third-year Bold forward Hailey Franco DeRyck. She was assisted off the court on one leg and would not return to the match.

The even exchange carried on through the third, with no lead exceeding six points. Fouls continued to sway against TMU, with Franco-DeRyck fouling out with a minute remaining in the quarter.

“I think it’s a really physical game when you get to this level,” said Clarke, who added, “I’m always fighting for our team to get calls. That’s part of my job.”

All signs pointed towards a tight final 10 minutes, with TMU holding a marginal four-point lead at 51-47.

With the intensity at a climax, every dribble, rebound and shot made seemed to be the difference between life and death. Despite both their losses to open the tournament, both teams had confidently proven to fans and themselves that they were worthy of their places in the national championships.

Under three minutes remained in the final quarter and the Bold held a narrow lead but UBC trusted in their tall veteran plays in hopes of closing out the gap and coming back. One team would play their final game of the year tonight, and neither was prepared for it to be them.

The score was down to one possession with the Thunderbirds holding it after successfully capturing the rebound. The Bold rushed down in hopes of burying a potential dagger and, amidst all the chaos, first-year guard Ella McDonald converted the layup on the fast break, inevitably clinching the win for the Bold and their spot in Saturday’s fifth place game.

“I felt so excited, our teammates felt excited, we got that adrenaline and it was a great feeling,” said McDonald.

Even with TMU playing their third game in three days on Saturday, Clarke is confident in her team’s energy to end the season, stating “we know we want to finish it on a high note. It’s about the joy that this team has had playing together and soaking that up.”

After an incredible showing from both ends, TMU managed to squeeze through, ending the game in a 68-66 victory.

UP NEXT: The Bold will battle the Carleton University Ravens on March 7 in the U Sports Final 8 consolation final at the Amphithéâtre Desjardins. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

