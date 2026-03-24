Eyeflashes: March 24, 2026

Students reflect on Lachemi’s presidency



By Abel Berhane

With Mohamed Lachemi’s term as president ending next semester, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students are reflecting on his two consecutive five-year terms. While Lachemi lead various initiatives on campus, some students feel he could’ve done more and build better relationships with the community.

The presidential search committee is expected to present a top candidate to the Board of Governors for approval by summer/fall 2026.

First appointed in 2016, Lachemi has overseen several expansion development projects at TMU, including the Lincoln Alexander School of Law, the School of Medicine in Brampton, the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst centre, the Smart Campus Integration and Testing Hub and the Bond Street Residence, which is set to open in 2030.

Wyatt Wichert, a third-year social work student described his leadership as distant but said anyone is that position would face the same issue.

Wichert, an Indigenous student, said though TMU started some initiatives and Indigenous events during Lachemi’s term, the president was sometimes not in attendance despite being expected. During his presidency the Standing Strong Task Force was created to “respond to the history and legacy of Egerton Ryerson” according to their website, but many recommendations have yet to be implemented.

Artin Nikou, a first-year business management student said he has not noticed much outreach or attention to undergraduate students other than his attendance at the TMU Frost Holiday Festival.

“The president should talk directly to the students and students should always have a chance to go and talk to the president,” he said.

In an interview with The Eyeopener, Lachemi apologized that some students feel disconnected from him.

“I encourage students to get in touch, so students can email my office directly… and I’m happy to attend events when my schedule allows,” he said.

Federal by-elections called in two Toronto ridings



By Hannah Sabaratnam

Voters in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale will be able to cast their ballot for the upcoming federal by-election on April 13.

Both ridings were previously occupied by the Liberal Party of Canada, with Bill Blair holding Scarborough Southwest and Chrystia Freeland holding University-Rosedale. However, after Blair was designated as Canada’s high commissioner and Freeland became an economic advisor to Ukraine, the ridings have become vacant.

This is a crucial by-election in which the Liberals are looking to secure a majority government, giving them an upper hand in the House of Commons.

“A majority would essentially just mean that they don’t need to rely on opposition parties to pass legislation,” said Darren Major, a senior writer with CBC’s Ottawa parliamentary bureau in an interview with The Eyeopener.

Typically downtown Toronto is known as “safe Liberal territory,” Major said.

After the most recent floor crossing, the Liberal party is at 170 seats—therefore to reach a majority, technically only two more seats are needed. However, because the Speaker counts as a Member of Parliament, a true majority will be reached at 173 seats, albeit a slim one, according to Major.

A by-election has also been called in Terrebonne, Que., which Major says will be an interesting watch.

If the Liberal Party wins both by-elections, they will hold the first majority in parliament since the end of Justin Trudeau’s first term as Prime Minister in 2019.

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