Here are your 2026 TMSU general election candidates

By Amira Benjamin

Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) elections are back this winter with 31 candidates running for either executive committee or board of directors positions, with the voting period set to take place March 16 to 18.

There are four slates running—Team Justice, Students’ Voice, Engineers of Tomorrow and FCS Forward—and 20 independent candidates.

The general election’s campaign period began March 9, two days after the TMSU announced they’re filing a $20 million lawsuit against 17 former executives for corruption, fraud and more, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

All executive committee positions are currently vacant after all votes for the executive committee were voided in the fall 2025 by-election, as previously reported by The Eye.

Between March 16 and 18, full-time undergraduate students can vote both online and in-person between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Elected members will fulfill the May 2026 to April 2027 term.

Disclaimer: The list of candidates was found on the TMSU website, where more information about the by-election can be found.

Team Justice

President – Zain Baig

Vice President Operations – Polly Yang

Vice President Education – Teresa Baricevic

Vice President Equity – Megan Morgan

Vice President Student Life & Events – Ahmmad Haidary

Students’ Voice

Vice President Operations – Sabrina Kegne

Vice President Student Life & Events – Hamde Ahmed

FCS Forward

Faculty of Community Services Director – Alaa Benchamma

Faculty of Community Services Director – Cordelia So-Kew

Engineers of Tomorrow

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Raahi Shah

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Karim Natafji

Independent Candidates

President – Anthony Gerges

President – Joseph Yoosefi

Vice President Operations – Mustafa Afridi

Vice President Education – Muaaz Alam

Vice President Education – Youssef Essaafi

Vice President Equity – Muhammad Vehra

Vice President Student Life & Events – Aadreeka Srivastava

Vice President Student Life & Events – Michael Horvath

Faculty of Community Services Director – Abrahim Ahmad

Faculty of Community Services Director – Mateen Saleem

Faculty of Arts Director – Eli Eusebio Ramon

Faculty of Arts Director – Maria Fatkhullin

Faculty of Arts Director – Raiyan Mirja

Faculty of Arts Director – Sharanya Shrish

Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Rhakesh Uthayakumar

Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Mezghan Siddiqui

Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Tammana Billing

Faculty of Science Director – Sakina Haider

Faculty of Science Director – Shoaib Sheriff

International Director – Harsham Dave

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