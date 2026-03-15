Here are your 2026 TMSU general election candidates

By Amira Benjamin
Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) elections are back this winter with 31 candidates running for either executive committee or board of directors positions, with the voting period set to take place March 16 to 18.
There are four slates running—Team Justice, Students’ Voice, Engineers of Tomorrow and FCS Forward—and 20 independent candidates.
The general election’s campaign period began March 9, two days after the TMSU announced they’re filing a $20 million lawsuit against 17 former executives for corruption, fraud and more, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.
All executive committee positions are currently vacant after all votes for the executive committee were voided in the fall 2025 by-election, as previously reported by The Eye.
Between March 16 and 18, full-time undergraduate students can vote both online and in-person between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Elected members will fulfill the May 2026 to April 2027 term.
Disclaimer: The list of candidates was found on the TMSU website, where more information about the by-election can be found.
Team Justice
President – Zain Baig
Vice President Operations – Polly Yang
Vice President Education – Teresa Baricevic
Vice President Equity – Megan Morgan
Vice President Student Life & Events – Ahmmad Haidary
Students’ Voice
Vice President Operations – Sabrina Kegne
Vice President Student Life & Events – Hamde Ahmed
FCS Forward
Faculty of Community Services Director – Alaa Benchamma
Faculty of Community Services Director – Cordelia So-Kew
Engineers of Tomorrow
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Raahi Shah
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Karim Natafji
Independent Candidates
President – Anthony Gerges
President – Joseph Yoosefi
Vice President Operations – Mustafa Afridi
Vice President Education – Muaaz Alam
Vice President Education – Youssef Essaafi
Vice President Equity – Muhammad Vehra
Vice President Student Life & Events – Aadreeka Srivastava
Vice President Student Life & Events – Michael Horvath
Faculty of Community Services Director – Abrahim Ahmad
Faculty of Community Services Director – Mateen Saleem
Faculty of Arts Director – Eli Eusebio Ramon
Faculty of Arts Director – Maria Fatkhullin
Faculty of Arts Director – Raiyan Mirja
Faculty of Arts Director – Sharanya Shrish
Faculty of Engineering & Architecture Science Director – Rhakesh Uthayakumar
Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Mezghan Siddiqui
Ted Rogers School of Management Director – Tammana Billing
Faculty of Science Director – Sakina Haider
Faculty of Science Director – Shoaib Sheriff
International Director – Harsham Dave
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