Personal essay: Loving sports is a feeling, not a skill

For me, sports have always been a necessity rather than a choice. What started as a method implemented by my parents to teach me teamwork and discipline, turned into an addiction that has been at the forefront of my life for as long as I can remember.

With my father being raised in Toronto and my mother in Montreal, watching Leafs-Habs games were some of my earliest memories of the game of hockey—a tradition that still remains in the Cautillo household. Although I didn’t support either of my parents’ teams (Go Sharks!), I remember seeing the superstar players and, like every other young boy my age, dreamed of playing professionally one day.

My father was my first coach, teaching me everything I’ve ever known about the game. We would sit on the basement couch and watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play, taking turns predicting both teams’ next moves. On occasion, he would allow me to stay up past my bedtime to watch the San Jose Sharks play in California at 10 p.m.

During weekends, I would get up at 6 a.m., rush downstairs and play floor hockey, practicing plays I hoped to use that afternoon in my own games, while being serenaded by the Sportsnet highlight packs from the night before.

Before hitting the ice, my father would make me recite the three rules he believed were the key to enjoying the sport of hockey to its fullest: always have fun, listen to the coach and try your best.

For the next 13 years, my energy, schedule and friendships revolved around the thing I loved most in the world. Every week, my parents would, “divide and conquer,” as we called it—alternating between taking me and my brother to countless games, practices and tournaments. No matter how hard that balancing act would get, or how nervous or exhausted I would be before games, every uncomfortable feeling would leave me the second my blade touched the ice.

My dream was always in the back of my mind, unaware of its impending finish.

As a white male playing the sport, my hockey experience was easier than others’ who didn’t fit the game’s toxic monoculture. However, I still held an unsuitable resume for my large aspirations. As I approached my mid-teens, I began to realize I was too short, too weak and simply too late to achieve any goal of playing professionally. At this point, another thought creeped into my mind: the nightmare of becoming like every other washed up athlete who became unfit for their sport.

The hardest thing any athlete will do in their lives is take off their jersey for the final time, stuffing it away in a closet to collect dust. For a little while, I lived life without hockey, becoming more and more aware of the game’s hierarchy and the exclusive community it bred.

Despite continuing to closely follow the NHL and news within the league, other sports like soccer and American football became more prevalent in my life and hockey simply remained ‘part of the bunch.’

That was until the 4 Nations Face-Off came around in February 2025, and my passion for the game was reinvigorated. During the final between Canada and the U.S., while all my friends were out at sports bars, I decided to stay home and watch the game with my dad. That night turned into the two of us—joined by my younger brother and my best friend, who had discovered a recent eagerness for understanding the game—spending hours in collective excitement and anticipation.

As overtime beckoned and the puck reached Connor McDavid’s stick, my dad and I simultaneously called “game,” predicting the goal as we had countless times before.

As the country united as one, I came across a revelation: the epitome of sport is not found at a professional athletic level but rather, the uniqueness of its enjoyment. The only thing more powerful than an athlete’s dedication to their game is a beginner’s discovery and passion for learning the sport.

As often as I can, I make the effort to take my two best friends to the rink to coach them. Both of them are immigrants, one from India and the other from Venezuela, and I’ve seen them fall in love with the game the same way I did, improving with every session. That, for me, is sport at its simplest form.

Sport has no resume or requirements. All that’s needed is three rules. If you love the sport, listen to experts of the game and make an effort to continuously learn and grow, then you are just as much of a fan or player as anyone else.