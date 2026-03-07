Toth leads Bold to fourth quarter comeback and win over Thunderbirds

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s basketball team completed an exceptional 97-91 comeback to overcome the University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbirds in Jack Simpson Gym, home to the University of Calgary Dinos, on Friday afternoon.

The Bold came into nationals still riding off the high of their first Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship win in nine years following their defeat over the Carleton University Ravens on Feb. 28. With both teams winning their quarterfinal matchups today, fans await an Ontario university rematch, only this time taking place in the U Sports National Championship.

Both TMU and UBC hoped to kick off their nationals debut with efficient scoring, but it was UBC who inevitably struck first and the hardest. Fifth-year forward Tobi Akinkunmi drove the rim with speed, going all out and diving to finish the basket on only the second score of the game. With this, TMU knew they were in for a challenge.

The first quarter rolled in the way of the Thunderbirds, who dropped nearly 30 points in the opening 10 minutes, holding the Bold to only 15.

Early in the second, the Bold found themselves down by 15, and hoped to find any sort of rhythm to get back into contention. Despite any of the Bold’s efforts, UBC refused to show any sign of weakness—second-year forward Nylan Roberts boasted a two handed slam, knocking the Bold at their weakest state of the game.

Everything seemed to go the way for seventh seed UBC, who entered the game as underdogs but now led the OUA champions 55-37 at the halfway mark.

The Bold, who finished only six for 22 from the perimeter, knew that in order to successfully comeback, an overdue improvement to their three-point shooting would be needed.

With their hopes for a national title on the line, the Bold came out firing on all cylinders, igniting an electric 19-3 scoring run, led by second-year guard Maxime Louis-Jean and third-year guard Gabriel Gutsmore.

Before they knew it, TMU had caught up, bringing the game from an 18-point deficit, to a one possession lead. Although the Bold was on fire, head coach David DeAviero and his squad knew that this perimeter efficiency would also be needed in the final frame if they wished to secure a victory.

Looking for a hero, the Bold found one in second-year guard Kevin Toth. Despite failing to make a bucket through the opening 30 minutes, Toth found extravagant form and scored 21, which included five three-pointers.

After a heated and action-packed series of scoring exchanges in the fourth quarter, UBC’s defense stood no chance against the sudden flame of the Bold’s long range play. U Sports’ Player of the Year and fifth-year guard Aaron Rhooms helped guide his teammates, finishing the match with 24 points of his own, enough to take home the player of the game trophy.

In the end, TMU was able to avoid the upset, claiming a 97-91 victory and a rematch against OUA Championship finalists Carleton University Ravens on Saturday at the Jack Simpson Gym. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

