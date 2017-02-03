RSU election profiles: Ohana

By The News Team

The Ryerson Students’ Union elections are underway and the winners will form the governing student body at Ryerson.

Students can vote online through their RAMSS accounts from Feb. 6 to 8.

Neal Muthreja—president

Why are you running for your position?

As the current vice-president operations, I worked behind the scenes of RSU and I feel we can improve a lot. With a knowledge in RSU bylaws, finances and day to day operations, I believe we can serve our students more efficiently. With a huge deficit, I will be working tirelessly to get the organization out of deficit and improve the communication with the membership.

Major criticism from the past year?

I feel like we can improve on the communication within the board and the membership as there have been instances where the board, membership and the staff has been left out of the loop. This is one of the biggest things I will be working on if elected because I believe that we are supposed to keep the membership in the loop as they are the ones who elect us.

What platform are you running on?

My team, Ohana’s 4 major platforms are: fiscal responsibility, communication, mental health initiatives and transportation. You can visit our site to read more about our platform and the strategic plan.

Natalia Burgos vice-president education

Why are you running for your position?

I am running for vice-president education because I believe it’s a great opportunity to give back to the Ryerson community. I know I can make real, positive change in this role.

What is your major criticism of how things were done this year?

My major criticism of how things were done this past year would have to be the lack of transparency and fiscal responsibility within the RSU. To my knowledge, the RSU is currently in a budget deficit, which means they may have to cut student services in order to balance the budget. In my opinion, if the board’s actions negatively impact the quality of services offered to RSU members, then the member’s interests are not being protected and that is not okay.

What platform are you running on?

I am running with Ohana.

Nima Hersi—vice-president equity

Why are you running for your position?

I am running for the vice-president equity because I am a product of overcoming adversity. I have been confronted with discriminatory acts on the basis of my skin, gender and the religion I practise. If elected, I will increase the unity across campus, strengthen our mental health initiatives, and increase the level of active communication between students and RSU.

What is your major criticism of how things were done this year?

My major criticism for RSU would be the lack of transparency to the student body.

What platform are you running on?

Ohana

Shazman Uman—vice-president student life & events

Did not comment in time for publication.

Mayank Verma—vice-president operations

Did not comment before time of publication.