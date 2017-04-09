Mass Exodus 2017: Eyeopener favourites

By Annie Arnone
April 8 was the 29th annual Mass Exodus show, where fourth-year Ryerson fashion design students showcase their lines. A total of 48 designers showcased their work at Daniel’s Spectrum theatre on Dundas Street East. The room was dimly lit by red-and-blue-tinted lights as a group of diverse models strutted and sashayed down the runway, outfitted in different fabrics, ranging from mesh to leather, each influenced by a different story.
The Eyeopener profiled six of our favourite up-and-coming designers from today’s shows:
Taea Magnuson recycles old fabrics
◊
Monika Cibulskis’s BDSM lines is a form of rebellion
◊
Malaika Felizardo looks into the simple structure of plants
◊
Da Thao Chu draws from post-Soviet culture
◊
Nicola Filice designs to escape the male gaze
◊
Erich Rennie reinvents club style clothing