RSU reschedules semi-annual general meeting after receiving complaints

By Noushin Ziafati

If you complain, your voice will be heard. At least that’s what happened with an upcoming semi-annual general meeting (SAGM).

After the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) received complaints from Jewish students that the SAGM was going to fall on Nov. 24–a Friday, which is also a Sabbath day set for rest and worship–the RSU has decided to reschedule the meeting to make it more accessible to Jewish students.

The RSU has also rescheduled the deadline for submitting bylaw amendment motions, which are motions to make changes to RSU bylaws, after an RSU executive and other RSU board members said they were unaware of the deadline on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

The new deadline to submit bylaw amendment motions is now Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

The RSU executive team made note of the changes in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

“Due to student feedback the Ryerson Students’ Union has decided to extend the deadline for Bylaw Amendment Motion submissions. We recognize that the lack of advertising regarding the initial deadline resulted in students being unable to meet it. We apologize for the lack of transparency in the first process and are holding ourselves accountable for the mistake. We also thank all students who came forward and voiced their concerns,” the post reads.

“Additionally, we will be pushing back the date of the SAGM to ensure that it does not fall on a Sabbath day as we want all students to be able to participate in the process. Thank you to the students who continue to hold us accountable and we apologize for our mistakes. As we look for a new venue for the SAGM on a different date the motion deadlines and relevant information for the SAGM have been included below.”





The date, time and location for the SAGM are still to be determined.