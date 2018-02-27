$12,000 reallocated in RSU budget at board meeting

By Jacob Dubé

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Feb. 27 board meeting saw the results from the 2018 elections, a new student group ratification, as well as $12,000 from the budget moved line items. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

RATIFICATION OF THE RYERSON DEBATE ASSOCIATION — PASSED

ELECTION RESULTS RATIFICATION — PASSED

The results of the 2018 RSU election, where team Unify swept the executive positions and most of the board positions, were officially approved by the board. They also approved the Chief Returning Officer Amiri Dear’s election report, which highlighted several suggestions and complaints about the campaign and voting period this year.

REALLOCATION OF $8,000 TOWARDS SPONSORSHIP — PASSED

According to RSU president Susanne Nyaga, the $10,000 allocated to non-campus group sponsorship was almost depleted, but there was still a demand for it, especially from students with no other option for funding. About $4,000 was moved from the CopyRITE printing and promotion, and $4,000 was moved from the board honorarium budget—Nyaga said that they still have enough allocated from the initial $65,000 for every member to receive the full $1,000 if they so choose.

REALLOCATION OF $4,000 TOWARDS GRADUATE TRAVEL GRANT — PASSED

Nyaga said that the graduate committee receives a lot of requests for travel grants, so they moved $4,000 from other line items like meetings, supplies, and their honorarium into the grant funding.