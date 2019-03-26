New RSU exec allegedly mocked poll clerk

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Emma Sandri

The newly-elected vice-president student life and events was accused of “mocking the speech pattern” of a Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) polling clerk during this year’s elections, according to the report by the Chief Returning Officer (CRO).

While no candidates received the ten demerit points needed to be disqualified, incoming executive Joshua Wiggins and his slate, Refresh, were given two demerit points after Wiggins allegedly mocked a clerk on two occasions, according to the report.

In a statement provided to The Eyeopener, Wiggins said that his interaction with the polling clerk was “friendly and respectful.”

The head polling clerk at the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) reported the incident to the CRO and was informed they should “not hesitate in calling security,” read the report. Security was advised of the instance, according to the report.

Wiggins said that he is appealing the CRO’s decision but hasn’t heard anything back on the appeal.

Security was advised of the instance, according to the report

The CRO is responsible for validating all nomination forms and announcing the winning candidates of an RSU election and must release a report following elections which details demerit points, disqualifications and any security incidents.

The same day as the alleged incident, Wiggins was reported to the CRO for not adhering to the eight-metre rule, whereby candidates are not allowed to have election materials within eight metres of a polling station.

According to the report, Wiggins came to the CRO’s office and denied mocking the clerk but admitted to not respecting the eight-metre rule.

No other instances were reported about the Refresh slate at TRSM for the rest of the elections.

The Refresh slate candidates won all six executive and several director positions for the 2019-20 RSU elections held early March. The slate will officially take office on May 1.

