Ryerson senate election results announced

By Sherina Harris
Ryerson has several new student senators for the upcoming academic year.
Ryerson’s senate is responsible maintaining and implementing the university’s academic policies, according to its website.
The senate election ended March 7. The number of students who voted was not included in the results email sent to students.
At-large student senators:
- Mehreen Arif, Business Management
- Olivia Nicole Karp, Politics & Governance
- Hamza Shahid, Electrical Engineering
- Julia Spagnuolo, Urban & Regional Planning
Faculty of Arts representative:
- Justina Kewal, Politics & Governance
Faculty of Communication and Design representative:
- Minh-Khoi Kavin Nguyen, Interior Design (acclaimed)
Faculty of Community Services representative:
- Simon Donato-Woodger, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing
Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science:
- Danny Salman, Computer Engineering
Faculty of Science representative:
- Jesse Mahabir, Biomedical Science (acclaimed)
Ted Rogers School of Management representative:
- Milad Moghaddas, Business Management
Yeates School of Graduate Studies representative:
- Hamdy Elsayed, Civil Engineering
- Katey Park, Psychology
G. Raymond Chang School of continuing education:
- Domenic Bitondo, Economics & Finance
- Vanessa Prevost, Business Management
Correction: a previous version of this article stated Katey Park was in the civil engineering program. Park is studying psychology. The Eye regrets the error.