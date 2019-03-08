Ryerson senate election results announced

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Sherina Harris



Ryerson has several new student senators for the upcoming academic year.



Ryerson’s senate is responsible maintaining and implementing the university’s academic policies, according to its website.



The senate election ended March 7. The number of students who voted was not included in the results email sent to students.



At-large student senators:



Mehreen Arif, Business Management

Olivia Nicole Karp, Politics & Governance

Hamza Shahid, Electrical Engineering

Julia Spagnuolo, Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Arts representative:



Justina Kewal, Politics & Governance

Faculty of Communication and Design representative:



Minh-Khoi Kavin Nguyen, Interior Design (acclaimed)

Faculty of Community Services representative:



Simon Donato-Woodger, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing

Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science:

Danny Salman, Computer Engineering

Faculty of Science representative:



Jesse Mahabir, Biomedical Science (acclaimed)

Ted Rogers School of Management representative:



Milad Moghaddas, Business Management

Yeates School of Graduate Studies representative:

Hamdy Elsayed, Civil Engineering

Katey Park, Psychology

G. Raymond Chang School of continuing education:

Domenic Bitondo, Economics & Finance

Vanessa Prevost, Business Management

Correction: a previous version of this article stated Katey Park was in the civil engineering program. Park is studying psychology. The Eye regrets the error.