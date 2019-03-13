The Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the semifinal, ending their run for their first national gold medal. But their resilience guided them to a win for bronze, marking their fifth straight U SPORTS medal.
We spoke to members of the team to find out what they did in order to secure the win, and what to expect from the Rams moving forward.
VIDEO: Rams move past defeat with national bronze
Reading Time: 1 minute
