Ryerson captures national bronze with win over Dalhousie

The Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team captured national bronze at the U SPORTS Final 8 tournament in Halifax on March 10, by beating the Dalhousie Tigers 84-66.



It marks the fifth straight time the Rams have medalled at nationals. They won silver in both 2018 and 2017, and bronze the two years prior. The win today ends the Rams’ 2018-19 season with both a national third place finish and as Ontario University Ahteltics (OUA) finalists.



The game vs. the Tigers also signals the last game for five fifth-year Rams players: Yusuf Ali, Nathan Culbreath, and their three co-captains, Jean-Victor Mukama, Myles Charvis and Filip Vujadinovic.



The Rams found themselves in the bronze medal game after falling by two points to the defending national champs Calgary Dinos in the semifinals on March 10.

