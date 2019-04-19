Rams forward Tanor Ngom declares for NBA draft

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Libaan Osman

Ryerson Rams men’s basketball centre/forward Tanor Ngom is entering the NBA Draft this upcoming June, according to Johnathan Givony of ESPN.

Ngom will look to become the second athlete out of a Canadian institution to get drafted in the modern draft selection process since William Njoku, who was selected out of Saint Mary’s (SMU) in the 1994 NBA draft (41st overall) by the Indiana Pacers.



Through 21 games in the 2018-19 season, Ngom averaged 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 63.8 shooting in 19 minutes per game.



Last August, he participated in Nike’s Basketball Academy and put on a show against the Duke Blue Devils of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in a preseason contest.



Ngom is the first U SPORTS player to enter the 2019 NBA Draft, joining a pool that includes widely projected number 1 overall pick Zion Williamson (Duke), Ja Morant (Murray State) and RJ Barrett (Duke).

More to come.