Accessibility changes are coming to some Ryerson Buildings

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Nathaniel Crouch

Starting Nov. 1, OneCards will be needed in order to access four Ryerson University campus buildings after 7.p.m.

The affected buildings are; Eric Palin Hall (EPH), Sally Horsfall Eaton Centre for Studies in Community Health (SHE), Rogers Communications Centre (RCC) and Victoria Building (VIC).

Starting on Nov. 1, Ryerson community members will need to scan their OneCard in order to gain access to each building after 7 p.m. Prior to these changes, the buildings were accessible without a OneCard until closing at 10 p.m.—will continue to close at that time after Nov.1.

Weekend access to these buildings will not be affected by these time changes.

In an email, Ryerson Community Safety and Security stated that this change is based on feedback from Ryerson community members regarding after-hours access to buildings on campus.

“As we go through the first phase of this pilot project, we may continue to amend the strategy as required and will incorporate feedback from Ryerson community members.”