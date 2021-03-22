Here are the results from the RGSU 2021-22 election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Alexandra Holyk

The Ryerson Graduate Students’ Union (RGSU) held its first election separate from the Ryerson Students’ Union last week as an official student governing body recognized by the university.

The results were announced on Saturday, with eight of the positions acclaimed and Rebecca Cabral-Dias, a first-year PhD student in molecular science, winning the vice-president education and research position.

Voting for the vice-president education and research candidate had a 5.1 per cent participation rate, with 137 votes cast out of 2,813 eligible voters.

The remaining executive candidates for the 2021-22 academic year include Charlotte Ferworn as president, Anastasiia Iepitrop as vice-president of operations and Pooyan Nayyeri as vice-president student life and events.

The acclaimed board members include Fallan Mitchell as the Ted Rogers School of Management director, Christopher Randall as the interdisciplinary programs director, Jack Adebisi as the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science director and Mohammed Amin Shirazain as the Faculty of Arts director.

Three vacant board member positions include the Faculty of Communication and Design director, Faculty of Community Services director and Faculty of Science director.

In an email to The Eye, Ferworn said she will “discuss filling these seats with the new Executive Team and Board of Directors members,” adding that she believes another election to fill these positions will be held in fall 2021.